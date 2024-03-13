Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Crusaders team to face Hurricanes
The Crusaders are expected to be without captain Scott Barrett for six weeks after he fractured his finger during a training session this week. Zach Gallagher starts in his place against the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Friday night.
Riley Hohepa becomes the side’s third starting first five-eighths in four weeks as he takes Taha Kemara’s place in the starting side after initially joining Rob Penney’s squad as injury cover for Rivez Reihana.
Macca Springer returns to the starting side, while Owen Franks and Dallas McLeod join the bench.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Quinten Strange
5. Zach Gallagher
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Willi Heinz
10. Riley Hohepa
11. Macca Springer
12. David Havili (c)
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Ioane Moananu
17. Finlay Brewis
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Talor Cahill
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Ryan Crotty
23. Dallas McLeod
Hurricanes team to face Crusaders
The Hurricanes have named an unchanged backline from the side that were impressive against the Blues at Sky Stadium last Saturday but due to injury have had to make some tweaks to their forward pack.
Loosehead prop Xavier Numia has been promoted to the starting lineup and joins Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax in the front row, while loose forwards Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi return to the side after injury layoffs.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua (cc)
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. James Tucker
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. Cam Roigard
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Riley Higgins
13. Billy Proctor (cc)
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. TJ Perenara
22. Peter Umaga-Jensen
23. Salesi Rayasi
Blues team to face Waratahs
The Blues continue to rotate their loose trio, with Hoskins Sotutu returning to the starting side, Akira Ioane moving to blindside and Anton Segner moving back to the bench.
After being ruled out early in the side’s loss to the Hurricanes due to a failed HIA, fullback Zarn Sullivan has been cleared to play and will take his regular spot in the No 15 jersey. AJ Lam, however, was available for selection due to concussion, with Caleb Clake returning on the wing.
Ofa Tu’ungafasi returns to the front row, starting alongside Kurt Eklund and Marcel Renata.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Kurt Eklund
3. Marcel Renata
4. Josh Beehre
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i (captain)
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves
16. Soane Vikena
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Cameron Suafoa
20. Anton Segner
21. Sam Nock
22. Harry Plummer
23. Cole Forbes
Chiefs team to face Fijian Drua
The Chiefs have made a number of changes for round four as they take on the Fijian Drua this Saturday at 7.30pm in Hamilton.
Forwards Josh Lord and Tom Florence will get their first runs of the season, both named on the bench. debuts loom for North Harbour loose forward Wallace Sititi and Taranaki first five Josh Jacomb, who are both named on the bench. Lord’s return comes at a good time with Naitoa Ah Kuoi ruled out with injury and Tupou Vaa’i on an All Blacks load management week.
Kaylum Boshier returns at openside flanker, while Jimmy Tupou starts at lock. Daniel Rona will push out to the wing as Anton Lienert-Brown and Rameka Poihipi make up the midfield combination, with Shaun Stevenson returning to fullback. Josh Ioane moves back to the bench.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
5. Jimmy Tupou
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Daniel Rona
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves
16. Bradley Slater
17. Ollie Norris
18. George Dyer
19. Josh Lord
20. Tom Florence
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Ioane
23. Quinn Tupaea
Highlanders team to face Brumbies
Ethan de Groot will lead out the Highlanders for the first time as captain on Friday night when they face the Brumbies in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.
The team will take the field without the Hugh Renton, after the loose forward sustained a high ankle injury in last weekend’s win over the Waratahs. Renton is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. Tom Sanders will get his second start on the blindside, while captain Billy Harmon returns at openside. Nikora Broughton moves to No 8 as a result.
Jack Taylor will get his first start of the season at hooker, moving Henry Bell back to the bench, while outside back Martin Bogado also gets his first start.
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Jack Taylor
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Fabian Holland
5. Max Hicks
6. Tom Sanders
7. Billy Harmon (C)
8. Nikora Broughton
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Cameron Millar
11. Martín Bogado
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Henry Bell
17. Ayden Johnstone
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Oliver Haig
20. Sean Withy
21. James Arscott
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Connor Garden-Bachop
Moana Pasifika team to face Force
Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga named a mostly unchanged Moana Pasifika side to face the Western Force in Perth in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Rookie Kyren Taumoefolau will make his first Super Rugby Pacific start at left wing, while Christian Lealiifano and Sekope Kepu move into the starting lineup. Nigel Ah Wong also rejoins the backline at right wing.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Sama Malolo
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Ereatara Enari
10. Christian Lealiifano
11. Kyren Taumoefolau
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Samiuela Moli
17. Sateki Latu
18. Sione Mafileo
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Irie Papuni
21. Melani Matavao
22. William Havili
23. Pepesana Patafilo