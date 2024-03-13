Scott Barrett is expected to miss the next six weeks. Photo / Photosport

Scott Barrett is expected to miss the next six weeks. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Crusaders team to face Hurricanes

The Crusaders are expected to be without captain Scott Barrett for six weeks after he fractured his finger during a training session this week. Zach Gallagher starts in his place against the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Friday night.

Riley Hohepa becomes the side’s third starting first five-eighths in four weeks as he takes Taha Kemara’s place in the starting side after initially joining Rob Penney’s squad as injury cover for Rivez Reihana.

Macca Springer returns to the starting side, while Owen Franks and Dallas McLeod join the bench.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Quinten Strange

5. Zach Gallagher

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Willi Heinz

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Macca Springer

12. David Havili (c)

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Finlay Brewis

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Talor Cahill

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Dallas McLeod

Hurricanes team to face Crusaders

The Hurricanes have named an unchanged backline from the side that were impressive against the Blues at Sky Stadium last Saturday but due to injury have had to make some tweaks to their forward pack.

Loosehead prop Xavier Numia has been promoted to the starting lineup and joins Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax in the front row, while loose forwards Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi return to the side after injury layoffs.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua (cc)

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. James Tucker

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. Cam Roigard

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Riley Higgins

13. Billy Proctor (cc)

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. TJ Perenara

22. Peter Umaga-Jensen

23. Salesi Rayasi

Blues team to face Waratahs

The Blues continue to rotate their loose trio, with Hoskins Sotutu returning to the starting side, Akira Ioane moving to blindside and Anton Segner moving back to the bench.

After being ruled out early in the side’s loss to the Hurricanes due to a failed HIA, fullback Zarn Sullivan has been cleared to play and will take his regular spot in the No 15 jersey. AJ Lam, however, was available for selection due to concussion, with Caleb Clake returning on the wing.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi returns to the front row, starting alongside Kurt Eklund and Marcel Renata.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Marcel Renata

4. Josh Beehre

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i (captain)

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves

16. Soane Vikena

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Cameron Suafoa

20. Anton Segner

21. Sam Nock

22. Harry Plummer

23. Cole Forbes

Chiefs team to face Fijian Drua

The Chiefs have made a number of changes for round four as they take on the Fijian Drua this Saturday at 7.30pm in Hamilton.

Forwards Josh Lord and Tom Florence will get their first runs of the season, both named on the bench. debuts loom for North Harbour loose forward Wallace Sititi and Taranaki first five Josh Jacomb, who are both named on the bench. Lord’s return comes at a good time with Naitoa Ah Kuoi ruled out with injury and Tupou Vaa’i on an All Blacks load management week.

Kaylum Boshier returns at openside flanker, while Jimmy Tupou starts at lock. Daniel Rona will push out to the wing as Anton Lienert-Brown and Rameka Poihipi make up the midfield combination, with Shaun Stevenson returning to fullback. Josh Ioane moves back to the bench.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Jimmy Tupou

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Daniel Rona

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Josh Lord

20. Tom Florence

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Quinn Tupaea

Highlanders team to face Brumbies

Ethan de Groot will lead out the Highlanders for the first time as captain on Friday night when they face the Brumbies in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

The team will take the field without the Hugh Renton, after the loose forward sustained a high ankle injury in last weekend’s win over the Waratahs. Renton is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. Tom Sanders will get his second start on the blindside, while captain Billy Harmon returns at openside. Nikora Broughton moves to No 8 as a result.

Jack Taylor will get his first start of the season at hooker, moving Henry Bell back to the bench, while outside back Martin Bogado also gets his first start.

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Jack Taylor

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Fabian Holland

5. Max Hicks

6. Tom Sanders

7. Billy Harmon (C)

8. Nikora Broughton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Cameron Millar

11. Martín Bogado

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Henry Bell

17. Ayden Johnstone

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Oliver Haig

20. Sean Withy

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Connor Garden-Bachop

Moana Pasifika team to face Force

Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga named a mostly unchanged Moana Pasifika side to face the Western Force in Perth in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Rookie Kyren Taumoefolau will make his first Super Rugby Pacific start at left wing, while Christian Lealiifano and Sekope Kepu move into the starting lineup. Nigel Ah Wong also rejoins the backline at right wing.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Sama Malolo

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Christian Lealiifano

11. Kyren Taumoefolau

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Samiuela Moli

17. Sateki Latu

18. Sione Mafileo

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Irie Papuni

21. Melani Matavao

22. William Havili

23. Pepesana Patafilo