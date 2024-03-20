Anton Lienert-Brown will miss this weekend's match against the Highlanders due to a head knock. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Hurricanes team to face the Rebels

Captain Brad Shields will make his first appearance of the season when the Hurricanes host the Rebels in Wellington on Friday night, running out at blindside flanker. That sees Devan Flanders move to No 8, with Brayden Iose back to the bench. Du’Plessis Kirifi replaces Peter Lakai at openside.

Justin Sangster, who scored the match-winner against the Crusaders last weekend, and Caleb Delany start at lock in place of Isaia Walker-Leawere and James Tucker, while Pouri Rakete-Stones and James O’Reilly join Tyrel Lomax in the front row.

There’s plenty of change in the backline, with TJ Perenara drawing the start at halfback and Jordie Barrett returning from suspension to resume his role in the midfield alongside Ngane Punivai. Aidan Morgan gets his first start of the season at first five-eighths. Salesi Rayasi and Daniel Sinkinson replace Kini Naholo and Josh Moorby on the wings, while Harry Godfrey starts in place of Ruben Love at fullback.

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. James O’Reilly

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Justin Sangster

5. Caleb Delany

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Devan Flanders

9. TJ Perenara

10. Aidan Morgan

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Ngane Punivai (debut)

14. Daniel Sinkinson

15. Harry Godfrey

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. James Tucker

20. Brayden Iose

21. Richard Judd

22. Riley Higgins

23. Josh Moorby

Hurricanes midfielder Jordie Barrett returns from suspension this week. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika team to face Brumbies

Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has named a new-look midfield combination of D’Angelo Leuila and Pepesana Patafilo for their clash with the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night among several changes to the team who beat the Force last time out.

Hooker Samiuela Moli and prop Sione Mafileo also join the starting lineup in the front row, while Ola Tauelangi starts at lock.

Kyren Taumoefolau retains his place on the left wing after getting his first career start last week, while Lealiifano continues as the first-choice No 10.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Ola Tauelangi

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Christian Lealiifano

11. Kyren Taumoefolau

12. D’Angelo Leuila

13. Pepesana Patafilo

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Tomasi Maka

17. Sateki Latu

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Michael Curry

20. Semisi Paea (debut)

21. Melani Matavao

22. William Havili

23. Fine Inisi

Chiefs team to face Highlanders

Emoni Narawa is in line for his first appearance of the season, named in the reserves for the Chiefs’ clash against the Highlanders on Saturday afternoon. The All Blacks winger has been unavailable due to the back injury that ruled him out of the World Cup late last year.

Daniel Rona holds the starting spot on Narawa’s usual position on the right wing after an impressive showing last weekend, with Quinn Tupaea starting alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield as Anton Lienert-Brown is unavailable after failing a head injury assessment in last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua.

All blacks lock Josh Lord joins the starting side for the first time this season, while Bradley Slater starts at hooker in place of Samisoni Taukei’aho, who gets the week off as part of the All Blacks load management programme.

1. Jared Proffit

2. Bradley Slater

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Josh Lord

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Rameka Poihipi

14. Daniel Rona

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Aidan Ross

18. George Dyer

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Emoni Narawa

Highlanders team to face Chiefs

Ethan de Groot will be unavailable for the Highlanders’ clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon due to head injury assessment protocols, while lock Max Hick is out with a wrist injury.

They do, however, welcome Pari Pari Parkinson back alongside Fabian Holland, while Sean Withy, Billy Harmon and Tom Sanders make up the loose trio.

In the backline, Rhys Patchell and Jona Nareki return to the starting side at first five-eighths and left wing respectively.

1. Ayden Johnstone

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Fabian Holland

5. Pari Pari Parkinson

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (C)

8. Tom Sanders

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Oliver Haig

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Connor Garden-Bachop

Rhys Patchell returns to the starting lineup for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders team to face Blues

The Crusaders have been forced into some changes from the side who lost to the Hurricanes last weekend, with lock Zach Gallagher out due to a head knock and Jamie Hannah joining the starting side in his place.

On the bench, Joe Moody returns, with Corey Kellow and Noah Hotham both joining the pine as well. Those are the only changes to a side looking for their first win of the season when they travel north to visit the Blues on Saturday night.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Quinten Strange

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Willi Heinz

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Macca Springer

12. David Havili

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Joe Moody

18. Seb Calder

19. Tahlor Cahill

20. Corey Kellow

21. Noah Hotham

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Dallas McLeod

Blues team to face Crusaders

The Blues welcome captain Patrick Tuipulotu back for their game against the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday night. His first minutes of the season ill also see him celebrate his 100th appearance for the side.

It’s a new-look front row, with Ricky Riccitelli and Angus Ta’avao promoted to the starting side, while AJ Lam returns from concussion to replace Rieko Ioane at centre, with Ioane out due to a head knock suffered early in last weekend’s win over the Waratahs.

On the bench, Taufa Funaki replaces Sam Nock as Finlay Christie’s reserve, while Adrian Choat replaces Anton Segner as loose forward cover.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) - 100th Blues game

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. AJ Lam

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Marcel Renata

19. Josh Beehre

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Harry Plummer

23. Cole Forbes



