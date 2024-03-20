Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Hurricanes team to face the Rebels
Captain Brad Shields will make his first appearance of the season when the Hurricanes host the Rebels in Wellington on Friday night, running out at blindside flanker. That sees Devan Flanders move to No 8, with Brayden Iose back to the bench. Du’Plessis Kirifi replaces Peter Lakai at openside.
Justin Sangster, who scored the match-winner against the Crusaders last weekend, and Caleb Delany start at lock in place of Isaia Walker-Leawere and James Tucker, while Pouri Rakete-Stones and James O’Reilly join Tyrel Lomax in the front row.
There’s plenty of change in the backline, with TJ Perenara drawing the start at halfback and Jordie Barrett returning from suspension to resume his role in the midfield alongside Ngane Punivai. Aidan Morgan gets his first start of the season at first five-eighths. Salesi Rayasi and Daniel Sinkinson replace Kini Naholo and Josh Moorby on the wings, while Harry Godfrey starts in place of Ruben Love at fullback.
1. Pouri Rakete-Stones
2. James O’Reilly
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Justin Sangster
5. Caleb Delany
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Devan Flanders
9. TJ Perenara
10. Aidan Morgan
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Ngane Punivai (debut)
14. Daniel Sinkinson
15. Harry Godfrey
Reserves:
16. Asafo Aumua
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. James Tucker
20. Brayden Iose
21. Richard Judd
22. Riley Higgins
23. Josh Moorby
Moana Pasifika team to face Brumbies
Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has named a new-look midfield combination of D’Angelo Leuila and Pepesana Patafilo for their clash with the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night among several changes to the team who beat the Force last time out.
Hooker Samiuela Moli and prop Sione Mafileo also join the starting lineup in the front row, while Ola Tauelangi starts at lock.
Kyren Taumoefolau retains his place on the left wing after getting his first career start last week, while Lealiifano continues as the first-choice No 10.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Ola Tauelangi
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Ereatara Enari
10. Christian Lealiifano
11. Kyren Taumoefolau
12. D’Angelo Leuila
13. Pepesana Patafilo
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Tomasi Maka
17. Sateki Latu
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Michael Curry
20. Semisi Paea (debut)
21. Melani Matavao
22. William Havili
23. Fine Inisi
Chiefs team to face Highlanders
Emoni Narawa is in line for his first appearance of the season, named in the reserves for the Chiefs’ clash against the Highlanders on Saturday afternoon. The All Blacks winger has been unavailable due to the back injury that ruled him out of the World Cup late last year.
Daniel Rona holds the starting spot on Narawa’s usual position on the right wing after an impressive showing last weekend, with Quinn Tupaea starting alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield as Anton Lienert-Brown is unavailable after failing a head injury assessment in last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua.
All blacks lock Josh Lord joins the starting side for the first time this season, while Bradley Slater starts at hooker in place of Samisoni Taukei’aho, who gets the week off as part of the All Blacks load management programme.
1. Jared Proffit
2. Bradley Slater
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Josh Lord
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Rameka Poihipi
14. Daniel Rona
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves
16. Tyrone Thompson
17. Aidan Ross
18. George Dyer
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Wallace Sititi
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Ioane
23. Emoni Narawa
Highlanders team to face Chiefs
Ethan de Groot will be unavailable for the Highlanders’ clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon due to head injury assessment protocols, while lock Max Hick is out with a wrist injury.
They do, however, welcome Pari Pari Parkinson back alongside Fabian Holland, while Sean Withy, Billy Harmon and Tom Sanders make up the loose trio.
In the backline, Rhys Patchell and Jona Nareki return to the starting side at first five-eighths and left wing respectively.
1. Ayden Johnstone
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Fabian Holland
5. Pari Pari Parkinson
6. Sean Withy
7. Billy Harmon (C)
8. Tom Sanders
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Oliver Haig
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Connor Garden-Bachop
Crusaders team to face Blues
The Crusaders have been forced into some changes from the side who lost to the Hurricanes last weekend, with lock Zach Gallagher out due to a head knock and Jamie Hannah joining the starting side in his place.
On the bench, Joe Moody returns, with Corey Kellow and Noah Hotham both joining the pine as well. Those are the only changes to a side looking for their first win of the season when they travel north to visit the Blues on Saturday night.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Quinten Strange
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Willi Heinz
10. Riley Hohepa
11. Macca Springer
12. David Havili
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Ioane Moananu
17. Joe Moody
18. Seb Calder
19. Tahlor Cahill
20. Corey Kellow
21. Noah Hotham
22. Ryan Crotty
23. Dallas McLeod
Blues team to face Crusaders
The Blues welcome captain Patrick Tuipulotu back for their game against the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday night. His first minutes of the season ill also see him celebrate his 100th appearance for the side.
It’s a new-look front row, with Ricky Riccitelli and Angus Ta’avao promoted to the starting side, while AJ Lam returns from concussion to replace Rieko Ioane at centre, with Ioane out due to a head knock suffered early in last weekend’s win over the Waratahs.
On the bench, Taufa Funaki replaces Sam Nock as Finlay Christie’s reserve, while Adrian Choat replaces Anton Segner as loose forward cover.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) - 100th Blues game
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. AJ Lam
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Marcel Renata
19. Josh Beehre
20. Adrian Choat
21. Taufa Funaki
22. Harry Plummer
23. Cole Forbes