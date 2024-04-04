Super Rugby Pacific: Scotland’s loss is Blues’ gain as rookie fullback makes distinct impression

Cole Forbes makes a break for the Blues against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland via Tauranga and Glasgow is far from the conventional rugby route but, after traversing that path, and almost earning a test cap for Scotland, Cole Forbes is rapidly finding a home in the Blues backfield.

In a team stacked with All Blacks – Mark Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu among them – Forbes started his rookie Super Rugby season firmly on the fringe of match-day selection, as a relative unknown.

Schooled at Tauranga Boys College and having played his club rugby at Te Puke, Forbes donned the Blues jersey in his early years tearing around Papamoa Domain.

Yet it was on the other side of the world, in Glasgow, that Forbes made a distinct impression and elevated his status to the edge of the test scene with the Scottish national team.

Moving abroad before cracking Super Rugby isn’t common but the bold play to take that chance paid off, with Forbes making 38 appearances for Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship and Europe’s elite Champions Cup after former Bay of Plenty flanker Hugh Blake first opened the door.

“I was lucky to head up there in 2020. It started with a three-month trial at Glasgow and it ended up turning into two-and-a-half-years,” Forbes said this week. “I was 21 years old on the other side of the world, so I enjoyed that part of it.

“It was a different type of rugby; slower pace, a lot more tactical. It’s a lot bigger bodies ... and the weather. Most of the games you’re playing in rain, fog, some sort of winter conditions so it’s more focused on the territory battle, winning the scrum, maul and kicking long.

“It’s refreshing coming back here, especially for a fullback, we’re not afraid to have a crack from our 22 or run from our own half.

“I was lucky enough to make a couple of Scotland camps and summer tours but I didn’t end up getting capped, which, if I look at it now, was a bit of a blessing as it enabled me to come back here and play Super Rugby.

“If I was capped I would be classed as a foreign international player which makes it a lot harder so I’d probably still be up there if that was the case.”

The former New Zealand under-20s prospect returned home last year to slot into Bay of Plenty’s provincial team. When the Blues came calling, expectations of game time were low, with the prodigiously talented Zarn Sullivan locking down the fullback role.

Forbes soon found himself injecting notable attacking impetus off the bench – so much so he produced a man-of-the-match performance in the treasured home victory against the Crusaders.

“Coming off the NPC season I was just happy to be back in New Zealand close to friends and family. I was lucky to get in a Super squad. We’ve got All Blacks, Zarn, the back three is stacked, so I was hoping to make the 23 the odd week but I’ve been involved in most games this year. You can’t complain with that.”

Sullivan’s knee injury that sidelines him for at least the next month opens the door for further game time at fullback.

Corey Evans started there in last week’s demolition of Moana Pasifika but with Bryce Heem (concussion) and Stephen Perofeta (shoulder) among the 10 players ruled out this week, the Blues have been forced into a major backline reshuffle to hand Forbes his maiden start at fullback as Vern Cotter’s men seek to maintain their momentum by dismissing the last-placed Western Force at Eden Park on Friday night.

“He’s worked his way up. He’s a great communicator at the back,” Cotter said of Forbes. “With Bryce out it gives Corey Evans a run in his favoured position at 12 and Cole a run at fullback.

“He helps everybody on the paddock and with a number of changes it’s nice to bring in someone with good confidence.”

The Blues never lack for attacking weapons but Forbes’ speed, line-running ability and deceptive strength with a comparatively diminutive frame has sparked another dimension in recent weeks. From a counter-attacking perspective, he has significantly improved their potency and will attempt to continue that impact against the Force.

“That’s the type of game I like to bring – full of energy and turning up in the right places. I’ve been happy with what I’ve been doing the last few weeks and I’ve been rewarded with a start this week. You can’t run around like a meathead for 80 minutes. Starting the game you’ve got to be a bit more tactical and settle in but the time will come when you can have a go on attack.”

Longer term, Forbes’ international eligibility – he qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents – remains up for grabs.

For now, though, he’s found a new home at the Blues.

Blues team for the Force:

Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Corey Evans, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Taufa Funaki; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i (capt), Akira Ioane, Laghlan McWhannell, Josh Beehre, Angus Ta’avao, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tu’ungafasi. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a, Marcel Renata, Anton Segner, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Lucas Cashmore, Caleb Tangitau.