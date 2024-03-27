Cam Roigard against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

As the Super Rugby Pacific season ticks on, Christopher Reive highlights the All Blacks-eligible players in form.

Props

Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax

Establishing themselves as the first-choice All Blacks pairing in recent years, de Groot and Lomax continue to set the standard through their physicality, work rate and performance in their core roles. Of the others, Ofa Tu’ungafasi has made an impressive start to the season and has made the most of opportunities to get stuck into things around the try line, while Aidan Ross and Fletcher Newell have also been consistent across the park.

They are the current All Blacks combination.

Hookers

Samisoni Taukei’aho

Taukei’aho hasn’t been perfect to start the year but has been a strong contributor for the Chiefs. He works hard defensively, will always put his hand up for a tough carry and has been fairly consistent in his core roles. George Bell has been the next best, showing why so many have tipped him as an All Blacks bolter in the past.

Codie Taylor ended 2023 as the All Blacks’ first-choice, though he is not expected back in Super Rugby until later in the season as he is on an extended break. He’ll have competition to retain that role on his return.

Samisoni Taukei'aho has had a strong start to the season for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Locks

Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i

Barrett was probably the form Kiwi lock in the competition before he got injured and is an easy pick in the No 4 jersey. Vaa’i has been a solid presence for the Chiefs to start the season. Isaia Walker-Leawere and Quinten Strange have been solid, Josh Lord has made a strong return from injury and Naitoa Ah Kuoi’s knack for attacking the breakdown and opposition lineout throws is worth noting. Fabian Holland may have question marks around his eligibility at the top level, but he’s been very good for the Highlanders.

Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett ended 2023 as the All Blacks’ starters, with Sam Whitelock coming from the bench. Retallick and Whitelock are now playing overseas, though reports suggest Whitelock could be lured back to test level this year.

Loose forwards

Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu

Loose forward stocks in New Zealand continue to be plentiful, though the familiar firm of Jacobson, Papali’i and Sotutu have made the biggest impact in the early stages. Sotutu stormed into the season after a forgettable year, while Papali’i and Jacobson have been busy, physical presences for their sides. There’s plenty of competition though, with Samipeni Finau, Billy Harmon and Cullen Grace all asking questions of selectors, while Kaylum Boshier and Peter Lakai have been surprise packages in the best way.

Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane and Ardie Savea were the All Blacks’ starters to end 2023. All are now playing overseas and while Frizell isn’t eligible to return to the All Blacks immediately, Cane and Savea come into the selection frame for the first test window this year. You can expect them to be well in the picture for starting roles.

Hoskins Sotutu has made a statement in the early rounds of 2024. Photo / Photosport

Halfback

Cam Roigard

In an unsurprising turn of events, we find Roigard leading the way from the other three contenders. Roigard is consistently making an impression for a formidable Hurricanes side and continues to show growth in his game. Roigard has been the best of a good bunch to start the season, with plenty of strong performances from the likes of Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie and Cortez Ratima, while TJ Perenara’s return this season adds to the equation.

Aaron Smith was the starting No 9 at the end of last year, but he has since taken his talents abroad, leaving the role vacant.

First five-eighths

Damian McKenzie

In the battle for the vacant No 10 jersey, McKenzie has made the most compelling argument through the early stages of the season. McKenzie is continuing to develop into a top-quality No 10, showing composure and executing well across the park. Stephen Perofeta and Brett Cameron have also shown their credentials early and this will be an intriguing position to keep tabs on this season.

Richie Mo’unga departed the New Zealand game after the World Cup last year, leaving his no 10 jumper vacant. However, Beauden Barrett will have a keen eye on that role when he returns from Japan. Like Cane and Savea, he’s eligible to play for the All Blacks in July.

Damian McKenzie has continued to lead the Chiefs well. Photo / Photosport

Midfield

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane

Through injuries and suspensions, there has been little continuity in the midfield for any Kiwi Super Rugby Pacific team this season. Players have been in and out of squads or moving between 12 and 13 and no one has really set the world on fire. Barrett and Ioane have delivered the level of performances we expect from them as All Blacks incumbents, with Anton Lienert-Brown and David Havili the next best, while Daniel Rona’s form and proven versatility could be turning a few heads – though a full Chiefs squad will see his future opportunities limited.

They were the All Blacks’ first-choice pairing for the World Cup final and look set to continue as such at the moment.

Wings

Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece

Tele’a and Reece are easy choices to don starting roles. While they’ve both been playing on the right, the majority of Tele’a’s All Blacks caps are on the left, so it works. Reece’s individual play has been a bright spot in a dull season for the Crusaders. He hasn’t missed a beat in his return from injury and jumps straight into contention for the All Blacks’ right wing spot. Tele’a has picked up where he left off last year as an absolute weapon for the Blues. They beat out Etene Nanai-Seturo, Josh Moorby, Kini Naholo and Caleb Clarke, who have all had some strong performances in 2024.

Tele’a partnered Will Jordan on the wings to end 2023. Jordan, when he returns from injury, will likely be eyeing the fullback role at test level, though he can’t be ignored in this equation.

Fullback

Shaun Stevenson

Stevenson edges Ruben Love and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens on the depth chart, with Zarn Sullivan not all that far behind. Arguments could be made for any of the four, but Stevenson’s consistent impact for the Chiefs gets him the nod. He’s been particularly good with ball in hand, testing the defences and getting the ball away for teammates.

Beauden Barrett was deployed at fullback under Ian Foster’s watch. Though he’s expected to make a play for the No 10 jersey, he’s also an option at the back - as is Will Jordan when he returns to playing health. The role is open, but there are plenty of contenders.

Shaun Stevenson leads the league in metres carried. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific Form 23

Starting XV: Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Mark Tele’a, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: George Bell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Billy Harmon, Folau Fakatava, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ruben Love.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.