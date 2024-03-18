Owen Franks remonstrates with referee James Doleman. Photo / Getty Images

The Crusaders’ recent woes could get even worse, after former All Blacks prop Owen Franks was cited for foul play after his side’s defeat to the Hurricanes on Friday.

Franks, 36, was shown a yellow card in the final seconds of the Crusaders’ fourth defeat of the season, when he cleaned out Hurricanes loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi.

While the 108-test veteran was shown just a yellow card at the time, ruling body Sanzaar has deemed the offence to be worth red, after breaching law 9.20b, for dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

As a result, Franks will front the judiciary later on Monday - unless he pleads guilty early.

Losing Franks would come on top of a growing injury list for the reigning champions.

Captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out for six weeks after suffering a broken finger.

All Blacks teammate Will Jordan has been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury, while Braydon Ennor won’t play at all in 2024 after a knee injury suffered against Australia in August 2023.

Ethan Blackadder (calf) and Tamaiti Williams (hamstring) are also battling fitness issues, while Wales international Leigh Halfpenney has been ruled out of most of the season after a pectoral injury suffered in pre-season.

The Crusaders’ depleted player stocks will give coach Rob Penney another headache, as he bids to end his side’s winless start to 2024 in a blockbuster derby against the Blues on Saturday.



