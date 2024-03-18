Owen Franks' suspension rules him out of the Crusaders’ next two matches. Photo / Getty Images

Owen Franks' suspension rules him out of the Crusaders’ next two matches. Photo / Getty Images

Former All Black Owen Franks has been handed a two-week suspension after the Crusaders prop pleaded guilty to a foul play charge for his red card against the Hurricanes.

Franks, 36, was shown a yellow card in the final seconds of the Crusaders’ fourth defeat of the season when he cleaned out Hurricanes lock Justin Sangster.

While the 108-test veteran was shown only a yellow card at the time, ruling body Sanzaar deemed the offence to be worth red, after breaching law 9.20b, for dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

As a result, Franks entered an early guilty plea and has been handed a suspension that will rule him out of the Crusaders’ next two matches.

However, Franks is eligible to apply for the Head Contact Process – Coaching Intervention Programme, which would reduce the ban to a week.

At a time when coach Rob Penney’s stocks are already dangerously low, Franks will be ineligible to face the Blues at Eden Park on Friday, and the Chiefs at home on March 29.

Losing Franks comes on top of a growing injury list for the reigning champions. Captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out for six weeks after suffering a broken finger.

All Blacks teammate Will Jordan has been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury, while Braydon Ennor won’t play at all this year after a knee injury suffered against Australia in August.

Ethan Blackadder (calf) and Tamaiti Williams (hamstring) are also battling fitness issues, while Wales international Leigh Halfpenney has been ruled out of most of the season after a pectoral injury suffered in pre-season.

Penney will name his side to face the Blues on Wednesday afternoon.



