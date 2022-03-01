Dalton Papalii during a Blues training session last month. Photosport

Dalton Papalii is odds on to provide the Blues a timely lift after last week's deflating defeat by making his first appearance of the season.

The All Blacks openside missed the chance to captain the Blues in their opening 33-32 loss to the Hurricanes in Dunedin after sustaining a head knock in his first contact session since returning from last year's end of year tour.

Papalii was rested as a precaution, with Adrian Choat starting in his absence and German-born Tasman openside Anton Segner making his debut off the bench.

"I took a head knock at training but I've had no symptoms and feel sweet this week so I'll see what Thursday brings and if I'm playing or not but I'm hopeful," Papalii said of his likely return as the Blues prepare to return from the Queenstown bubble to Eden Park against the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

The outlook for Beauden Barrett's maiden appearance of the year appears less certain.

While Barrett has resumed full contact training the Blues are taking a tentative approach with their influential playmaker after he endured lingering concussion symptoms following his heavy head clash against Ireland last November.

Watching the Blues capitulate in the final 10 minutes, as the Hurricanes ran in three tries and 19 points to steal an improbable victory last Saturday, left Leon MacDonald seething in the coaching box.

Setting aside those frustrations, Papalii believes the Blues can take plenty from the blueprint they set prior to failing to close out the match.

"To be honest that was some of the best footy I've seen the Blues play. We were structured; we didn't give one defensive penalty away that whole first half. I've never seen that in my time with the Blues. I thought we were exceptional, but that last 10 minutes it goes to show you can't switch off. Credit to the Canes, they shook us a bit and we couldn't recover.

"Those sorts of games hurt more because we should have won. We're focusing on the good things we did for 70 minutes but we can't repeat that finish. It's a good lesson for the young boys that this is test footy and we've got to be on the whole game."

Papalii savoured a breakthrough season last year that included eight starts for the All Blacks as he staked a claim for the No 7 jersey through his physically commanding presence. Those performances clearly impressed MacDonald, who elevated the 24-year-old to the Blues captaincy with Patrick Tuipulotu on sabbatical in Japan.

In a reflection of his rounded persona, Papalii is donating $7 for every tackle he makes this season to the youth-focused mental health charity I Am Hope.

"It was a massive stepping stone last year getting the opportunity to play consistent minutes and perform at that level. I don't want to hang my hat on that. I want to keep getting better.

"My main thing is to lead through actions. I don't feel someone can talk if they're not leading first. It's awesome I have such a good leadership crew with Beauden Barrett, Tom Robinson, Kurt Eklund and Rieko Ioane. They've got so much experience so I'm not alone. They give me advice and take the helm of talking in huddles if they need to."

The Blues forwards impressed last week by claiming two maul tries and laying a physically dominant platform. Yet the Chiefs arrival this weekend raises the stakes significantly. Drop a second match in as many weeks, and the Blues will be facing an early season hole that should have been avoided.

"The boys are quite upbeat but that loss hurt because we had it in the bag and let it slip. None of us like losing. It's a good hit, it will make us better. It's great we'll be at home and our families are close by. This is big for us. We've got to get the win."