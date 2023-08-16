The Blues appear to have no home ground for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific 2024 campaign.

The season’s draw was revealed this morning but all of the venues for the Blues’ home games in Auckland are yet to be confirmed, suggesting they may be moving games from Eden Park which has been their home since 1996.

The club kicks off their season in Whangārei on February 24 against the Fijian Druan before facing the Crusaders in Auckland somewhere in round five, against Moana Pasifika somewhere in round six, and somewhere in Auckland again in round seven against the Force before a bye.

In round nine, the Blues host the Brumbies somewhere in Auckland before a stint in Australia for a fortnight before local derbies somewhere in Auckland against the Highlanders and Chiefs in rounds 12 and 13.

DRAW '24 🔥



We're heading north for Rd 1 🇫🇯



Read all about it ⬇️https://t.co/zQuOgL4gH8 pic.twitter.com/GFc9qQRqNz — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) August 15, 2023

The final round of the season, round 15, for the Blues is against the Chiefs, again, somewhere in Auckland.

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore said the team was in the final stages of finalising the venues for its Auckland-based matches.

“We want to provide our fans with the best possible experience for each home match in 2024,” he said.

“There’s plenty to consider when making venue decisions and we’re hoping to be in a position to confirm our remaining venues in the coming weeks to ensure members and fans plenty of time to get excited for the coming season.”

Speaking about the first match of the year against Fijian Drua, Hore said it was “exciting” to be headed to Whangārei.

“We’re all about including our entire region and the provincial unions it encompasses.

Blues players look on in disappointment after the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific Final loss against the Crusaders at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

“It’s exciting to be heading to Whangārei and I hope our Blues fans in the top half of the country will get out and support us as we know the Drua fans will be out in force.”

Blues halfback and Kerikeri local Sam Nock, a self-described “proud Northlander”, was glad to be headed to Whangārei.

“I’ll always have a peek at the draw and see if we’re playing up at home,” he said.

“It’s always mean to head up home and play in front of whānau and friends – it’s massive for the whole community. The boys will be keen to get out on the water too - if someone wants to give up their fishing and diving spots.

“I’m glad we’ve got the Drua in my backyard this time. We know they’ll bring the heat with them – plenty of razzle and heavy contact but we can’t wait.”

Eden Park, the Blues’ home ground, has been used during the Fifa Women’s World Cup but the last match held there was last night between Spain and Sweden.

Last month, the Herald reported $33 million had been spent on an Eden Park makeover in the lead-up to the World Cup.

More than $2.5 million was spent on the field and $4.5 million was spent on lighting upgrades.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said the “once in a lifetime opportunity” had a bigger impact and the infrastructure built would be used over the next decade for cricket, rugby and entertainment.

