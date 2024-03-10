Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Super Rugby: Crusaders decline sparks celebration but does competition benefit? - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

ANALYSIS

Three weeks into Super Rugby Pacific and Kiwis probably haven’t appreciated the obvious improvements the Reds and Waratahs have made to stiffen themselves as serious opposition, because they are too busy enjoying the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby