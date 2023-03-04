Luka Connor scores for Chiefs Manawa against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs Manawa remain unbeaten in Super Rugby Aupiki, toppling the Blues 50-33 in Auckland.

The defending champions were again impressive in their attacking intent, scoring 50 points for the second week in a row.

In a free-flowing game, the backline enjoyed plenty of space to move with right wing Mererangi Paul claiming a hat-trick and left wing Georgia Daals a double.

The Chiefs got off to a strong start, setting the tone through their strong forward pack. The presence of prop Tanya Kalounivale and hooker Luka Connor was clear, and it was Connor who opened the try-scoring – scoring from the back of a lineout drive for her fourth try of the competition.

The Chiefs played the territory game well, with first-five Hazel Tubic and fullback Teneika Willison playing well in the playmaking department, and when the side got an opportunity they pounced.

The Blues were able to hit back through wing Jaymie Kolose, but the Chiefs took a comfortable 31-7 lead into the break.

As they did last weekend, the Blues came storming back in the second half.

A double to lock Maama Vaipulu saw them close within 10 points, before tries to Daals and Paul cancelled out that gain. But the Blues wouldn’t go away; lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos getting over the line before a second to Kolose kept the Blues’ slim hopes alive.

They were soon stamped out for good though; Grace Houpara-Barrett scoring in the corner sealed the deal on another big win for Chiefs Manawa.

Chiefs Manawa 50 (Mererangi Paul 3, Georgia Daals 2, Luka Connor, Graec Houpara-Barrett tries; Hazel Tubic 6 cons, pen)

Blues 33 (Maama Vaipulu 2, Jaymie Kolose 2, Maiakawanakaulani Roos tries; Ruahei Demant 3 cons, Krysten Cottrell con)

HT: 31-7