Stage set for Northland rugby's 100th birthday bash

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell with trophies and other NRU memorabilia on public display at The Hub, in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell with trophies and other NRU memorabilia on public display at The Hub, in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With Semenoff Stadium in picture-perfect condition and Northland's men and women players fighting for spots in the provincial teams, Northland rugby's centenary celebrations need fans to add excitement to the historic occasion.

The public will have a number of opportunities to mix and mingle with Northland rugby greats today and tomorrow when five cracker games, including the Johnny Isaac's U15, U17, and U21 Māori, will set the stadium buzzing.

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell said the stage was set for an exciting weekend of rugby, meet and greet, and a comprehensive display of rugby memorabilia at the stadium as well as The Hub.

Flags commemorating all 24 North Auckland and Northland Centurions from Ted Thompson in 1967 to Ross Wright in 2020 have been hung on the poles in front of the stadium.

Celebrations get under way with a ticketed mix and mingle event this evening and New Zealand Rugby Union CEO Mark Robinson and president Bill Osborne will be in attendance.

Tomorrow, the women's Farah Palmer trial match between North and South kick off proceedings at 11am, followed by North v South U21, and a men's North v South match to pick players for Northland in this year's National Provincial Championship.

"We just need people. We know it's Queen's Birthday weekend but we want the community to come and be part of it. Under 15 are free, we're only asking a nominal $10 an adult to cover our cost," Bell said.

He said the centennial committee, led by Phil Halse, has been working on the celebrations for almost three years and everyone involved have done a fantastic job.

The trial games, he said, would take place under proper jurisdiction of match officiating as players would be fighting for the Cambridge Blue jersey.

Semenoff Stadium is looking in good shape ahead of the centenary celebrations that get under way this evening. Photo / Supplied

The North sides' jersey is a mash of three sub unions, North Mangonui, Bay of Islands and Hokianga, and the South team's consist of colours of Rodney, Northern Wairoa and Whangārei.

A display of rich rugby memorabilia for everyone to view and learn about the history of Northland rugby will be open for viewing on Level 3 of the stadium, as well as in The Hub.

Northland and All Blacks rugby legends Sid Going and Kamo Kid Ian Jones, and Black Fern Portia Woodman are among former and current players who are expected to attend the celebrations.

To buy tickets or for more information, go to www.northlandrugby.co.nz.