Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Sports Insider: ‘Bastard child’ Super Rugby awakens but is NZR listening? Plus Eddie Jones says don’t blame me for Wallabies budget blowout

Trevor McKewen
By
11 mins to read
Blues backline star Caleb Clarke on the charge against the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

Blues backline star Caleb Clarke on the charge against the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific is back as a viewing spectacle but self-interest among the country’s provincial unions and New Zealand Rugby directors could still kill it; Eddie Jones fires back at Rugby Australia; the NRL’s moves The Dynasty is gripping television sports drama.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby