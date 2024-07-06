James Lowe of Ireland beats the tackles of and Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

South Africa 27 Ireland 20

The World Cup-winning Springboks have retained the number one world ranking with a convincing win over Ireland in the opening test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

It’s South Africa’s first victory over Ireland since 2016.

Kurt-Lee Arendse opened the scoring for South Africa in the third minute as they took a 13-8 lead into the break.

The turning point came in the 58th minute when Irish winger James Lowe crossed over in the left-hand corner to level the scores, giving Ireland the chance to take the lead, only for the TMO to take the try away due to a ruck infringement in the lead-up.