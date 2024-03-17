Richie Mo'unga and Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrate winning the final. Photo / Photosport

Richie Mo'unga and Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrate winning the final. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams has called it. The Crusaders’ hopes of defending their Super Rugby Pacific title are over according to the former All Black who says even after losing their two greatest players no one would have been picking such a bad start to the season.

The Crusaders sit second to last on the table following a 0-4 start to the season. Their latest defeat was a 14-10 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday night and it doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Eden Park this weekend before hosting the Chiefs on Good Friday.

Williams made his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders in 2011 playing one season at the franchise before winning a title at the Chiefs the following year.

“Even after losing their two greatest ever players in Mounga and Whitelock I still don’t think anyone saw starting the year like this,” Williams said on X.

Calling Richie Mo’unga and Sam Whitelock the “greatest ever” threw a few fans who expected franchise legends Richie McCaw and Dan Carter to hold the honour.

But Williams may have a valid point. GOAT debates are often settled by the number of rings and Mo’unga and Whitelock lead the way in comparison.

Mo’unga sits behind Carter in terms of most points for the franchise but he won seven titles (two as part of Super Rugby Aotearoa) with the Crusaders in eight seasons. A remarkable winning record. Whitelock saw it all for the Crusaders, playing in 181 games for the franchise and also winning seven titles. McCaw won four titles and Carter won three.

Williams still has faith in a New Zealand franchise, and one of his former sides, lifting the trophy.

“Baring injury it’s @ChiefsRugby or @BluesRugbyTeam winning the title for me,” Williams said.



