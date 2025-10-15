But in 2025, Sky has amped its TAB exposure, presumably because the latter’s owner Entain has amped the price it pays, and lined up various former players, some of whom are well known, to stare down the barrel of the camera and excitedly promote what are presumably enticing ways in which viewers can part with their cash.

This, to me, all feels a little too intensive and intrusive. It’s a blurred-line association where it feels like the TAB is a blood relative in the rugby family – maybe not a sibling to Sky and New Zealand Rugby, but certainly a first cousin.

The visual continuity between the pre-game analysis and the betting odds being presented, and the chummy names that are bandied between one another, gives the TAB a legitimacy that it must be wildly delighted to have bought.

A Sky TV camera operator filming rugby in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

In response to a recent complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority, Sky has changed the way it integrates some of the sports-betting segment into its live rugby coverage. A viewer had complained that the nature and tone of the segments meant audiences might not distinguish them as advertising.

Entain and Sky TV both defended the live segments and denied they breached broadcast codes. After receiving the complaint, Sky says it had reviewed its protocols “around the delineation of this content”.

Nonetheless, gambling is being sold not so much as a viewer-enhancement option, but a viewer necessity – which is an incredible win for the TAB – but a potential disaster for rugby that the messaging is coming across that the games themselves can’t hold up as entertainment in their own right.

It’s also not enhancing Sky’s position as the self-styled home of sport. By and large, Sky does a good job packaging live rugby, but there are too many former rugby players offering too many cliches in lieu of hard analysis, and it’s probable that Joey Wheeler enjoys delivering his particular brand of comedy more than anyone does watching it.

But the commentating is on point, the camera work is exemplary, the production is slick and Justin Marshall is easily one of the world’s best sidekicks, chipping in with astute observations.

The TAB segment feels horribly off brand: a serious clash of styles that jars as much as it would to see an Andy Warhol at the Louvre or a tenpin bowling alley at Buckingham Palace.

It’s somewhat gauche, tacky, icky even, because as much as the gambling industry wants to restyle itself as a socially responsible and universally accepted recreational pursuit, it will likely never lose the sense that it carries a dark side.

“Entain takes seriously its responsibility to promote wagering in a safe and transparent way,” the company told the Herald in a statement.

“Our integrations have been part of live sport in New Zealand for more than a decade. They are designed to provide relevant information for those who choose to bet and always include safer gambling messages.

“We continue to work with Sky to ensure clear separation between editorial and commercial content, and to maintain the safer option for New Zealanders, as opposed to the offshore illegal black market where no consumer protections exist.”

A Sky TV sideline flag at a match in Taupō. Photo / SmartFrame

Fair play to Entain, it knows that the best way to lose an unwanted history is to make a new one, and hook a young generation into digital gambling where, at the push of a button, they can have a second-screen experience that may land them $50 while they watch the rugby.

But the gambling world is not all Gen-Zers bantering away on WhatsApp groups about their $10 multi.

There’s a less glamorous side where desperate people pore over the race meet fields, and spend their last $10, knowing that if their horse doesn’t come in, they will be going home to an empty house, having to explain once again to loved ones why they need to borrow more money to pay the rent.

The whiff of sadness and desperation that clings to the gambling industry can’t be cleansed by a chirpy former All Black being neatly segued into the live coverage of a Super Rugby game or test match.

Sky is treading a fine moral line and with its TAB partnership, and itself taking a gamble of sorts that the political winds are blowing in such a way as to make it more likely no one will notice or care, and anyone who does, will be outed as pushing wokeism gone mad, or advocating for the nanny state half the country feels it rid itself of at the last election.

A Sky Sport camera operator during an NPC match in Nelson. Photosport

Sky, in a statement, said: “Like many media organisations in New Zealand, we have a commercial arrangement with Entain, the operator of New Zealand’s official sports betting agency TAB, which includes betting odds incorporated into select sporting events on our platforms.

“All integrations are clearly branded as segments produced by the New Zealand TAB and are accompanied by safer betting precautions and R18 messaging.”

It’s a commercial world, gambling is legal and so maybe my position is indeed wokeism gone mad. But Sky is a subscription business, and there did used to be an unwritten rule – a gentleman’s agreement almost - that in return for viewers paying hefty monthly fees, they wouldn’t have to be bombarded with advertising, or certainly not have the very players they once paid handsomely to watch, co-opted into being salesmen for the gambling industry.

The combination now of a subscription that comes with the TAB as part of the package, feels like a win-win for Sky and Entain – with the former benefitting from two bites of the revenue cherry and the latter normalising itself as part of the rugby entertainment package.

Disclaimer: The Herald has a commercial relationship with Entain under which sports betting odds are made available online to readers.

