Crusaders speedster targeted by Montpellier for European move.

Sevu Reece’s days in New Zealand could be numbered, after the All Blacks’ winger reportedly emerged as a target for French club Montpellier.

The 27-year-old has played 23 tests for the All Blacks, and was a large part of the Crusaders dynasty that won seven Super Rugby titles in as many years under Scott Robertson.

However, according to French outlet Rugby Rama, Montpellier are eager to bring Reece to the Top 14.

Despite having scored 15 tries in his 23 tests, Reece’s current contract with New Zealand Rugby expires at the end of the 2024 season, which could open the door for a move offshore, be it to France or elsewhere.

After a knee injury wiped out the majority of his 2023 season, including the Rugby World Cup, Reece could face a fight to get back into the All Blacks’ 1st XV.

In his absence, Mark Telea emerged as a regular starter for former coach Ian Foster in the No 11 jersey, while Will Jordan was a mainstay on the right wing.

Jordan is widely expected to move to fullback under Robertson’s stewardship of the All Blacks, which could open a spot for any taker at No 14 when the international season gets underway.

Reece has marked his return to Super Rugby Pacific this season with four tries in three games for the Crusaders, but hasn’t been able to prevent his side losing all three matches to start their title defence.

It is yet to be seen how concrete Montpellier’s interest in Reece is, with English pair Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola also on their reported wish-list.

Should Reece opt to head to France, though, he’d link up with former All Blacks and Crusaders’ teammate George Bridge, who joined Montpellier in 2022.