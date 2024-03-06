Jonah Lomu on the rampage for Counties, left, alongside Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe. Photos / Herald archive and INPHO/Billy Stickland

To many, All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu’s feats on the rugby field are incomparable but a former English player has done just that in talking up Scottish winger Duhan van der Merwe.

Lomu took the rugby world by storm when he first showcased his mix of power and pace on the wing at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, scoring seven tries in the tournament, including four in the semifinal win over England.

He finished his test career with 37 tries from 63 matches, a strike rate Duhan van der Merwe is bettering with 26 tries from his 37 tests for Scotland, including a recent hat-trick over England.

Former England international Toby Flood told Lucky Block that van der Merwe, measured at the same height as Lomu at 1.93 m (6 ft 4 in) but 14kgs lighter at 106kg, had similar attributes to the All Blacks great.

“He is huge, quick, incredibly powerful and a real physical specimen. He has that feel for the game too.

“He understands the game and knows where to be at the right time. It shows how he has matured and how his relationship with Finn (Russell) is almost telepathic. That sets him apart now.

“Just like the late Jonah Lomu, he is big, powerful, fast and almost balletic. The worst people to defend I found were those that were big and could run over you but could also run around you and sidestep you.

“As a defender, you would never be quite sure what to do; plant your feet and brace for the impact or they dance around you. If you keep moving they can run over the top of you. He is very destructive.”

Van der Merwe latest barrage powered Scotland’s 30-21 win over England at Murrayfield last month.

The South Africa-born Van der Merwe became the first Scot to score a hat trick against England in the Six Nations era. Zooming to 26 tries in his 37th Scotland test, Van der Merwe was only one try behind the Scotland record held by Stuart Hogg, who retired last year.

He finished the match in the sin-bin, but received a huge applause walking off after he was yellow-carded in the 79th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Scotland face Italy in Rome on Sunday morning NZT.