Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Sam Whitelock could solve the All Blacks captaincy debate: Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers

Chris Rattue
By
8 mins to read
Sam Whitelock applauds after a test at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Sam Whitelock applauds after a test at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and the worst from the sporting weekend.

WINNER: An All Blacks captaincy debate... Sam Whitelock

Hey, let’s have a captaincy debate, following the news that Sam Whitelock early from France to bolster Razor Robertson’s All Blacks squad.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby