Anton Lienert-Brown of the Chiefs tackles Dallas McLeod of the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

Anton Lienert-Brown will miss the first two All Blacks tests of the year after being suspended for his dangerous tackle in the Super Rugby final.

The Sanzaar foul play review committee handed Lienert-Brown a three-week suspension on Tuesday for his tackle on Crusaders wing Dallas McLeod in Saturday’s Super Rugby final in Hamilton.

Lienert-Brown was fortunate to escape with a yellow card at the time, with Sanzaar later determining the incident met the red card threshold. McLeod eventually left the field and failed his HIA as a result of the head clash.

At this stage Lienert-Brown is suspended through to July 29 which rules him out of the All Blacks tests against Argentina in Mendoza, the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium and the opening Bledisloe Cup assignment at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

But upon completing the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, Lienert-Brown is likely to receive a further one-week reduction which should see him available to return against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

In his finding, Sanzaar foul play review committee chair Michael Heron KC ruled the following:

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the foul play review committee upheld the citing under Law 9.13.

“With respect to sanction, the foul play review committee held the act of foul play was reckless, with direct head-to-head contact made, high force and no significant mitigating factors present. The FPRC found the incident was dangerous and, after considering the relevant factors, decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

“Taking into account mitigating factors, including the player’s exemplary record and guilty plea, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension by three weeks.

“The player is therefore suspended for three weeks, up to and including 29 July 2023.

“In addition to the three weeks suspension, the foul play review committee has determined that the player is granted access in the application for the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme”.