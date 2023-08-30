Scott Barrett of New Zealand is sent off by referee Matthew Carley. Photo / Getty Images

World Rugby have put a line in the sand: Poor discipline will not be tolerated at the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks impressed in their first four test matches of the year and while their 35-20 win over South Africa in July was their best performance, the rematch at Twickenham over the weekend resulted in the All Blacks’ worst loss ever, going down 35-7.

Scott Barrett really impressed me in those opening four matches, lifting his game to another level. But after his second yellow card for a reckless clean out on Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx he was lucky to avoid missing some World Cup matches.

Barrett had already been yellow-carded after the All Blacks conceded a string of penalties early in the match, and was later joined by captain Sam Cane on the sideline as the penalties continued.

In my opinion, World Rugby targeted that match to send a message to all teams to be careful and that’s how hard its going to officiate games.

Skill execution in those first four matches for the All Blacks was great at times, especially at Mt Smart in July, whereas they’ll be disappointed with their efforts in England.

They’ll be grumpy with the rate and volume of penalties too. Quite simply, it wasn’t good enough across the board and that’s not the standard that’s to which the All Blacks hold themselves to.

One of the key areas all teams will need to focus on at the World Cup is their discipline and execution, especially around the tackle. As we’ve seen in the lead up to the tournament with red cards to Barrett, Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola, and George Moala, if players put the opposition at risk they will be punished. The All Blacks will need to be technically correct in order to prevent selection problems for Foster, besides from further injuries which will inevitably happen.

The opening match against France was going to be a challenge with a full squad but with Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell (who were both already ruled out) Tyrel Lomax and Barrett likely not in the match-day 23 that challenge just got tougher.

That said, the All Blacks can thrive off the atmosphere in France.

I’ve experienced the electric energy from French rugby fans first-hand during my time coaching at Clermont Auvergne and La Rochelle. It will be very loud and exciting but it won’t be a hostile environment like in a place like South Africa.

It may be cliche but it’s true: The key to success is staying true to All Blacks rugby. That means exploiting space quickly and giving our dangerous attackers space to cause havoc. There have been pieces of that sort of rugby throughout the year.

They will be challenged by different teams throughout the tournament, especially by Northern Hemisphere teams. Super Rugby rewards quick ball, accurate attack and there’s often more scope to take on the defence with ball in hand. In the north, there’s often more contested line outs, scrums and breakdowns, and the style of kicking is different too. Without oversimplifying it, a good New Zealand attack will back themselves to go through phases to explore weaknesses, but northern teams, if they don’t like what they get after the first three or four phases, will probably look to set up a contestable kick or try to win territory.

What the All Blacks efforts against South Africa proved was that a drop of standards, even of the smallest margin, will be punished at the World Cup.

Jono Gibbes is a former Chiefs and All Blacks loose forward who has coached extensively throughout Europe.