Voyager 2023 media awards

Rugby
Updated

Rugby World Cup 2023: What the All Blacks’ record-loss to South Africa means for them in France - Jono Gibbes

By Jono Gibbes
4 mins to read
Scott Barrett of New Zealand is sent off by referee Matthew Carley. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

World Rugby have put a line in the sand: Poor discipline will not be tolerated at the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks impressed in their first four test matches of the

