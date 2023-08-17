Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones has had a rocky few months. Photo / Getty Images

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones isn’t shy from tearing into journalists but ahead of the team’s flight to Europe this afternoon he unloaded a tirade of abuse for the ages.

The outspoken coach thought the press conference at Sydney International Airport was so bad he reportedly called it “the worst press conference I’ve ever had in world rugby”.

Jones called a reporter a “smart arse” last month after their 43-12 defeat to South Africa, their heaviest against the Springboks since 2008.

Before the Wallabies boarded their flight to Europe for the Rugby World Cup, Jones told the media to “give yourselves uppercuts” after repeated questions about selection decisions and the sudden departure of assistant coach Brad Davis today.

“I can’t believe the level of negativity here, boys,” Jones said.

“I know what’s wrong with Australian rugby and you blokes are part of the problem because you’re so bloody negative about everything.”

“So we’re going off to a World Cup you don’t think we can win. You think the selection process is bad because the players complain, so I apologise for that, so we’ll go out there and do our best boys. So if you haven’t got anything positive to say, don’t ask.”

The presser lasted nearly 10 minutes and the further it went on, the worse it got for the media.

“I know you blokes think we can’t do any good so don’t ask any questions, boys, just be the pessimists you are.

“Keep Australian rugby where it’s been. Complaining about players that don’t get selected, keep doing about that because it’s fantastic because we love it.”

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones didn't hold back on local media before flying to France. Photo / Photosport

At one point the Wallabies media manager tried to step in and end the conference but Jones didn’t want it to.

“I love this negativity. It’s fantastic. I love it. Keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going. We’re terrible. You know, we’re terrible. Just tell us we’re terrible and we’ll prove you wrong.”

Before the wheels fell off, Jones said he was “more confident” than ever for the Wallabies’ chances to win the World Cup.

He thought the squad had the “right balance of energy and enthusiasm” and had plenty of youth on its side.

Jones also confirmed reports veteran playmaker Quade Cooper, who was dropped from the Wallabies squad ahead of the tournament, wouldn’t pick up the phone when contacted about his axing.

He was also tight-lipped about the departure of Davis.

“I have spoken with Scott but he’s not available,” Jones said.

Davis signed on with the team in May, but The Roar suggested the former rugby league player wasn’t enjoying the coaching environment under Jones.

It remains to be seen whether Jones will fill the role prior to the World Cup given the side are due to fly out this afternoon.

It’s the latest move in what has been a rocky 12 months for the Wallabies. It was revealed that assistant coach Scott Wisemantel had resigned from his post in January, just two weeks before then-head coach Dave Rennie was sacked.

Rennie was replaced by Jones, and it was later announced Davis (attack), Dan Palmer (lineout), Neal Hatley (forwards), Pierre-Henry Broncan (maul consultant), Brett Hodgson (defence) and Berrick Barnes (kicking consultant) would join the coaching staff in various roles.

Luke Kirkness is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He previously worked as consumer affairs correspondent for the Herald and as assistant news director for the Bay of Plenty Times. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.