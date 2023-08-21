Prime Minister Chris Hipkins jokes New Zealand should “cancel” Sir Steve Hansen’s citizenship after the country was blindsided by news he is assisting the Wallabies with their Rugby World Cup preparations.

In a bizarre twist on the eve of the global tournament in France, the 2015 World Cup-winning All Blacks coach has joined the Wallabies camp in France in a short-term non-paid advisory role as a favour to head coach, and friend, Eddie Jones.

This morning, asked by reporters what punishment Hansen should receive for assisting Australia, Hipkins joked: I think we should cancel his citizenship.”

Hansen will not attend the World Cup with the Wallabies but he is expected to spend the next six days ensconced in Australia’s camp, which includes attending Sunday’s warm-up test against France in Paris, to offer Jones his assessment of the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

The Wallabies have yet to win a game this year, having lost all three Rugby Championship games as well as the second Bledisloe Cup test. They face World Cup hosts France in a warm-up this weekend before opening the tournament against Georgia on September 10.

Hansen confirmed he wasn’t getting paid for his role and will be with Wallabies squad only for the lead-up into the World Cup including a warm-up against France this week.

He told the Herald he made All Blacks coach Ian Foster aware of his role with Australia and said any observations he has about the France team, he’ll make available to Foster, his former assistant coach.

Speaking to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this morning, Hansen said “rugby is bigger than all of us” and he was happy to help a friend.

“They are a good young team. We’re working hard and just like to put everybody’s mind at rest that I haven’t joined the Wallabies for the Rugby World Cup.

“I’m only here for about three or four days at the request of Eddie [Jones], a good mate of mine. And just to give him some feedback on what he’s doing as opposed to anything else.”

Hansen said coach Eddie Jones has a young squad who need to buy into Jones’ style of play.

“I’ve only been here less than 24 hours...personally, I don’t think they’ve got a problem. They’re just a young side that are coming together and they’ve got a coach that wants them to work hard and be better and I think they’re buying into that.

“There’s no secret to success. You just got to work hard every day and, and, ask yourself to be better, you know, along the way and if you do that, then you’ll find success.

“They’re rebuilding themselves trying to re-establish themselves. Eddie seems pretty hell-bent on having his own Australian style. And they’re learning that. He’s picked a young team. He’s left a lot of the senior players out. As a result, they’re young as far as test experience goes and you see that when they play the All Blacks.

“The All Blacks are great at staying in the fight when the pressure’s on. The All Blacks themselves have come through with some adversity in the last 12 months and it’s made them stronger and I think the Australians will have to do the same.”

While the All Blacks and Wallabies are not scheduled to collide until a possible World Cup semifinal, Hansen’s presence in enemy camp sparked stunned reactions from many players in Ian Foster’s side as they prepare for their final pre-World Cup test against the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday morning (NZT).

Hansen coached 16 players in the All Blacks squad at the 2019 World Cup. Six veterans played under him for the 2015 World Cup triumph, too.

