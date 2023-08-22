Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks prop Joe Moody discusses missing out on France squad

Joe Moody. Photo / Photosport

Joe Moody tried to argue his case to be included in Ian Foster’s 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup next month.

The 57-test loosehead prop returned to the rugby field at the weekend for Canterbury after being sidelined in May due to an ankle injury.

Speaking to media today, Moody, who played 40 minutes of Canterbury’s 68-26 smashing of Manawatū, talked about his disappointment at missing out on the All Blacks World Cup squad.

“The first couple of days was pretty tough – that’s an understatement really.

“I’d set goals for myself for what I wanted to achieve this year and then, basically being told that I can’t achieve those goals anymore; getting used to that those first couple of days was tough to wrap my head around.

“I honestly had no indication at all until that Sunday night getting the phone call before the Monday. That’s what made it really tough for me but it is what it is and now you’ve just got to get on with things.”

It comes after Foster revealed on Friday that Shannon Frizell was likely to miss the World Cup opener.

He said Frizell tweaked his hamstring two days ago during a speed session and is on a similar return timeframe as injured lock Brodie Retallick.

According to Foster, Retallick was “progressing really well” after suffering a knee injury in Dunedin but was likely to be out of the All Blacks’ World Cup opener against France on September 9, meaning the All Blacks will likely go into that crucial clash without their first-choice lock and No 6.

Moody revealed he “kind of argued my case” when he was told the All Blacks didn’t think he would be ready in time for the tournament.

“I didn’t try to change Fozzie’s mind or anything, but I did kind of argue my case when they said ... I wasn’t going to be ready for the opening rounds of the World Cup.

“I was supposed to play [NPC] last week but the medical team decided that, for safety reasons or just to err on the side of caution, it would be better for me to have another week.

“I thought [with] the two weeks NPC, the game in London, I would have been in pretty good state – but apparently that wasn’t the way they saw it.”

Moody sat out the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season after undergoing surgery to repair the ankle tendon he injured in May.

He said he “still had a lot more to give” to the All Blacks and hoped to pull on the black jersey again.

However, he said he wasn’t thinking about any props being injured during the World Cup and getting a call-up.

“If it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, you know, it doesn’t. I’ve sort of got on and moved on with things.

“I still want to play my best footy here [for Canterbury] and make sure that I’m in a good shape that if something does come up, that I’m in a good state to be able to go and rip in over there.”

