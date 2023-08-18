All Blacks coach Ian Foster is living by a “boring message” as the team heads to England for its final Rugby World Cup warm-up against the Springboks next weekend.

Foster also revealed, while speaking to media at Auckland International Airport, Shannon Frizell had tweaked his hamstring two days ago during a speed session and was on a similar return timeframe as injured lock Brodie Retallick.

Foster said Retallick was “progressing really well” after suffering a knee injury in Dunedin but was likely to be out of the All Blacks’ World Cup opener against France on September 9.

Foster said he was “very happy” and confident about the All Blacks’ chances at the tournament.

“This is my third World Cup so I know there’s always little surprises around the corner and you’ve just got to make sure that we stay grounded, stay in the moment and deal with each opponent as [they] come along. It’s a boring message but it’s the truth.

“I do know how hard it is to win World Cups away from home because it’s something we’ve only done once and we’re pretty determined to change that.”

He thanked the New Zealand public for their support and said the time the 33-man squad spent in Napier recently was “special”.

“It had a big impact on this team - kept us grounded and grateful.”

Shannon Frizell has picked up a hamstring issue. Photo / Photosport

Pressed about Wallabies coach Eddie Jones’ infamous press conference with media at Sydney International Airport yesterday where he told them to “uppercut themselves”, Foster said he hadn’t seen it.

“I can’t comment on what I made of it but he’s probably achieved what he wanted to achieve ... have you guys [the media] talk about it.”

On the topic of Owen Farrell and George Moala, who both received red cards recently, the latter banned for 10 weeks and the former for none, Foster said he didn’t really have a view on it.

“I think we all get inflamed about the judiciary processes at the end of the day.

“We understand that the only way we can control that process is by making sure we get our techniques right, so that’s what we’ve been working on.

“You don’t ever want to leave your destiny in the hands of the judiciary.”

Speaking to the Herald before flying out, Retallick said he was excited to be headed away to what would be his third World Cup.

“It’s come around ... it maybe hasn’t sunk in a little bit but looking forward to what’s to come. I’ve had a couple of pretty quiet weeks with the knee but starting to come right.”

Retallick said he had seen a few shorts of Jones’ tirade of abuse towards Australian media and had a bit of a laugh.

“I don’t know what he’s up to but I had a bit of a laugh anyway.”

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously worked as consumer affairs correspondent for the Herald and as assistant news director for the Bay of Plenty Times. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.