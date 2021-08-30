Rugby: Waikato Rugby Union centenary postponement

George Nola (try scorer) was part of the 1956 Waikato team that beat the Springboks. Photo / WRU

George Nola (try scorer) was part of the 1956 Waikato team that beat the Springboks. Photo / WRU

The Waikato Rugby Union centenary reunion evening was supposed to take place on August 20 but due to alert level 4 restrictions was postponed.

Although this event hasn't happened as of yet, that doesn't mean we can't remember and celebrate 100 years of our beloved province.

So far this Bunnings Warehouse NPC season, Waikato have come away with two wins against North Harbour (28-15) and Wellington (43-37) led by co-captains Ayden Johnstone and Fletcher Smith.

Since his debut in 2016, Johnstone has played 25 times for Waikato.

Waikato prop Ayden Johnstone makes a break during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match against Canterbury in 2019. Photo / Bruce Lim / Photosport

"I think it's massive for the union to be celebrating 100 years. Waikato has been a part of my family for generations; you can't say that about Super Rugby franchises. Although NPC may not be the huge sell-out crowds it once was, I think the passion and legacy of Waikato rugby is truly amazing," says Johnstone.

"Waikato's history is so rich that you still hear fans talking about games, players, teams and stories. So I think that needs to be celebrated, and hopefully those stories and games still inspire kids to want to be a part of Waikato rugby today."

Former Waikato captain Jackson Willison represented the Mooloos on 60 occasions from 2007-2013.

"Representing the red, yellow and black was an absolute privilege. Easily the best time of my rugby career," says Willison.

"The history and the tradition of the jersey gave me the feeling of playing for something bigger than myself. Each time I put on the jersey I was proud to represent my team, my family and my region."

Waikato's Jackson Willison runs at Auckland's Benson Stanley in 2009. Photo / File

Rugby itself began in the Waikato during 1874 with Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton, and Cambridge having teams.

South Auckland rugby union was founded at Te Aroha on May 8, 1909 by the amalgamation of several organisations in the southern part of Auckland Province affiliated to Auckland union as sub-unions.

The area was eventually divided until the present boundaries remained and the title was changed to Waikato Rugby Union in 1921.

To date, Waikato has produced 70 All Blacks and 25 Black Ferns as well as the likes of former All Black Adam Thomson who represented Waikato after his international career was over.

Since the NPC starting in the late 1970s, Waikato quickly moved out of the second division and have been a force ever since.

Waikato have held the Ranfurly Shield 11 times, defending it 53 times which is the third most behind provincial powerhouses Auckland and Canterbury.

International tours have also provided some of the Union's most memorable moments with the 1956 win over the Springboks (14-10) at Rugby Park still regarded by many as the finest day in Waikato Rugby history.

Other notable international scalps include France (1961 and 1979), Australia (1972 and 1990), Wales (1988) and the British and Irish Lions in 1993.

The community game in the Waikato is as strong as ever with the club competition regarded as one of the best in the country.

Waikato is made up of 32 clubs from Hamilton and the surrounding districts with over 10,000 registered players.

"I think the union can be really proud to reach 100 years. To the many who have contributed big or small, that's what this region is all about," says Willison.

"Personally I would like to congratulate all the current and past players, coaches, management and volunteers who have represented this proud union. A special mention to our Waikato All Blacks on the 100 years."

1921: Waikato's first representative side. Photo / WRU

ALL BLACKS REPRESENTATIVES:

1920s:

Jack Tuck

1930s:

John Leeson, James Wynyard

1940s:

Has Catley, Keith Arnold, Bill Conrad

1950s:

Ponty Reid, Hugh McLaren, Ron Hemi, Ian Clarke, Don Clarke, Rex Pickering, Wilson Whineray

1960s:

Bill Birtwistle, George Skudder

1970s:

Greg Kane, Murray Taylor, Kevin Greene, Dick Myers

1980s:

Geoff Hines, Brian Morrissey, Hud Rickit, John Boe, Arthur Stone, Paul Koteka, Bruce Smith, Richard Loe, Jasin Goldsmith, Warren Gatland, Steve Gordon, Graham Purvis

1990s:

Rob Gordon, Matthew Cooper, John Mitchell, Mark Cooksley, Scott McLeod, Aaron Hopa, Todd Miller, Royce Willis, Rhys Duggan

2000s:

Bruce Reihana, Mark Ranby, Roger Randle, David Hill, Marty Holah, Keith Lowen, Regan King, Keith Robinson, Steven Bates, Jono Gibbes, Byron Kelleher, Sosene Anesi, Sione Lauaki, Sitiveni Sivivatu, Mils Muliaina, Brendon Leonard, Kevin O'Neill, Stephen Donald, Richard Kahui, Liam Messam, Aled de Malmanche

2010s:

Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Brad Weber, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Atu Moli, Sevu Reece, Luke Jacobson

2020s:

Quinn Tupaea, Samisoni Taukei'aho

BLACK FERNS REPRESENTATIVES:

1990s: Helen Mahon-Stroud, Louisa Wall, Nina Sio, Heidi Reader, Lenadeen Simpson-Brown, Vanessa Cootes, Farah Palmer, Regina Sheck

2000s: Adrianne Lili'i, Rhonda Kay, Emma Jensen, Lauren Engebretsen, Melodie Bosman (nee Ngatai)

2010s: Terina Te Tamaki, Victoria Grant (nee Blackledge), Chelsea Alley, Honey Hireme-Smiler, Les Elder (nee Ketu), Stacey Fluhler (nee Waaka), Toka Natua, Sosoli Talawadua, Kennedy Simon

2020s: Tanya Kalounivale, Renee Holmes, Cheyelle Robins-Reti