Waikato's Taha Kemara has signed for the Crusaders. Photo / Waikato Rugby Union

Taha Kemara is set to become Te Awamutu Sports' second Crusader in 2023 - 27 years after No 8 Deon Muir donned the red and black jersey.

Mooloo No 1239 Kemara, who was Sports' 2022 co-captain, first five-eighth and sole Waikato debutant, has inked a deal with the Canterbury-based Super Rugby Pacific side.

"The 19-year-old has been on the Crusaders' radar for some time and his move south brings depth and youth to the squad," according to the Crusaders' website.

Former Te Awamutu Sports reps Ben May and Robbie Fruean had represented the Crusaders before heading to Te Awamutu.

With Bryn Gatland, Josh Ioane, Damian McKenzie and Rivez Reihana all contracted to the Gallagher Chiefs, it was a no-brainer to look elsewhere and who better to gain experience off than All Blacks pivot Richie Mo'unga.

A product of Hamilton Boys' High School, Kemara was co-captain of the 2021 1st XV that won their 14th title since 2006.

This followed his signing with Te Awamutu in 2022 and five caps for Waikato in the NPC, seeing him score 33 points including three tries for the province.

He will link up with his former HBHS teammate Noah Hotham in the red and black jersey.

"Whatever opportunity comes, I will definitely take it with both hands and run with it. The goal is to eventually put that black jersey on but there are a lot of steps to get there and I'm willing to work hard to get there," Kemara told the Te Awamutu Courier last month.

Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church says that he can't speak highly enough of Kemara as he has helped restore excitement in the town, community and club as well as being heavily involved in Te Awamutu Sports' early 2022 season success.

"Taha is a quality young man, a real leader. Our coaching and management have loved working with him and look forward to following his journey over the coming years," said Church.

"My goal when I took on this massive task to redirect where Te Awamutu Sports was heading, was to provide a programme and pathway our players could reach their potential - we want to be the club where we help guide our players to the next level.

"We wanted to bridge the gap from club rugby to the professional game and we're making steps in the right direction. We will keep striving to be the best version of us and will keep pushing to get our community back in behind us - the work is only just starting."

Crusaders 2023 squad

Forwards: Joe Moody (Canterbury), Finlay Brewis (Canterbury), George Bower (Otago), Codie Taylor (Canterbury), Brodie McAlister (Canterbury), George Bell (Canterbury), Oli Jager (Canterbury), Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury), Fletcher Newell (Canterbury), Scott Barrett (Taranaki), Sam Whitelock (Canterbury), Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury), Quinten Strange (Tasman), Zach Gallagher (Canterbury), Ethan Blackadder (Tasman), Christian Lio-Willie (Otago), Tom Christie (Canterbury), Sione Havili-Talitui (Tasman), Cullen Grace (Canterbury), Corey Kellow (Canterbury), Dominic Gardiner (Canterbury).

Backs: Mitchell Drummond (Canterbury), Willi Heinz (Canterbury), Noah Hotham (Tasman), Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury), Fergus Burke (Canterbury), Taha Kemara (Waikato), Dallas McLeod (Canterbury), David Havili (Tasman), Braydon Ennor (Canterbury), Jack Goodhue (Northland), Leicester Fainga'anuku (Tasman), Pepesana Patafilo (Wellington), Macca Springer (Tasman), Sevu Reece (Tasman), Melani Nanai (Worcester Warriors), Chay Fihaki (Canterbury), Will Jordan (Tasman).