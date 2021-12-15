Rugby: Sarah Hirini claims top prize as women shine at NZ Rugby awards

Sarah Hirini led New Zealand to sevens gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Getty

To the women the spoils.

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini has trumped her male counterparts to collect three major prizes at this year's New Zealand Rugby awards including the top honour, the supreme Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial player of the year.

Hirini's recognition capped a memorable night for women's rugby with the Black Ferns Sevens claiming team of the year for a fourth successive season and Anna Richards, the most capped Black Fern in history, becoming the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Steinlager Salver.

As well as being honoured as New Zealand's outstanding overall player in 2021, Hirini was named the Black Ferns Sevens player of the year and became a two-time winner of the Tom French Memorial Māori player of the year award, beating All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith and Hawke's Bay hooker Ash Dixon to the latter gong.

The Manawatū loose forward's individual brilliance was evident for all to see as she led her team to Olympic gold in Tokyo, but her teammates and coaches were not overlooked.

Black Ferns Sevens co-coaches Cory Sweeney and Allan Bunting were jointly named coach of the year for the third season in succession.

To ice an evening where women's rugby shone brightly, Richards, one of the pioneers of female rugby, accepted the Steinlager Salver, an honour reserved for individuals who make a lasting impact on the development and ongoing success of rugby in New Zealand.

Richards, an inductee to World Rugby's Hall of Fame, debuted for the Black Ferns in 1990, going on to play 54 games, including 49 tests, and winning four World Cups. She was also a member of the Auckland Storm side who went undefeated from 1994 through to 2005.

Made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2005, Richards' contribution has continued well past her playing days as a coach, development manager, volunteer and mentor.

Ardie Savea collected the All Blacks player of the year ahead of Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane, setting a trend for loose forwards with Waikato's Kennedy Simon winning Black Ferns player of the year, and Scott Curry securing the All Blacks Sevens player of the year award.

The Crusaders headed off Waikato and South Canterbury to win the hotly contested national team of the year award after winning the Super Rugby Aotearoa title and going unbeaten through the transtasman competition, but failing to reach the final. Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga was rewarded with the Super Rugby player of the year title.

Waikato's Ross Filipo claimed national coach of the year after guiding the Mooloos to the NPC Premiership title in the union's centenary year. Taranaki first-five Stephen Perofeta won the Duane Monkley Medal as the NPC's best player after guiding his team to an undefeated season in the Championship, while Taranaki teammate and rookie All Blacks lock Josh Lord was named age grade player of the year.

Northland captain and prop Krystal Murray won the Fiao'o Faamausili Medal to be recognised as the Farah Palmer Cup's player of the year, while South Canterbury's Willie Wright was judged the Heartland Championship's best player.

Former Black Fern Melodie Robinson received the Kirk Award, awarded by the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association for outstanding contribution on behalf of professional players both on and off the field.

Ben O'Keefe won the referee of the year prize, while Peter Chaplin, a former prop turned administrator for High School Old Boys' Club in Canterbury, was recognised with the Charles Monro volunteer of the year award.

The fans' try of the year, decided by public vote, went to Tasman and All Blacks wing Sevu Reece who handled the ball three times during a stunning counter-attack try against Wales at Millennium Stadium during the northern tour.

Due to Covid restrictions, this year's awards were again presented in a made-for-TV special on Sky.

"Congratulations to all the winners, and nominees, this evening," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said. "We have seen some incredible performances on the rugby field in 2021, none more exhilarating than the Black Ferns Sevens Olympic gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

"It's fitting that the Black Ferns Sevens were named as our New Zealand team of the year and that their leader has been deservedly recognised for her outstanding contribution to her team, to Māori rugby and to the game in Aotearoa. Sarah has been the standard bearer for our game in 2021.

"I would also like to acknowledge Anna Richards, whose immense contribution to rugby has been recognised with the Steinlager Salver. Anna has undoubtedly inspired a generation of women to play our game.

"It is wonderful to see women's rugby leading the charge as we head toward next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand."

2021 award winners:

New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year:

Ben O'Keeffe (Auckland)

Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year:

Paul Batters (Counties Manukau)

Steinlager Salver:

Anna Richards (Auckland)

NZRPA Kirk Award

Melodie Robinson (Auckland)

New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year:

Josh Lord (Taranaki)

Heartland Championship Player of the Year:

Willie Wright (South Canterbury)

Duane Monkley Medal:

Stephen Perofeta (Taranaki)

Fiao'o Faamausili Medal:

Krystal Murray (Northland)

National Coach of the Year:

Ross Filipo (Waikato NPC)

Super Rugby Player of the Year:

Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury)

Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year:

Sarah Hirini (Manawatū)

Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year:

Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty)

Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year:

Sarah Hirini (Manawatū)

Black Ferns Player of the Year

Kennedy Simon (Waikato)

All Blacks Player of the Year:

Ardie Savea (Wellington)

National Team of the Year:

Crusaders

Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year:

Sarah Hirini (Manawatū)