Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Rugby referee Wayne Barnes’ autobiography takes aim at New Zealand’s sour grapes

Gregor Paul
By
6 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Wayne Barnes has published his memoir in which he has taken the opportunity to brand New Zealand rugby fans, and a former All Blacks coach and captain, as Olympic-class whiners.

The now-retired Barnes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby