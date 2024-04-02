Mike Cron (left) with Sir Steve Hansen in their All Blacks days. Photo / Getty Images

World-renowned scrum guru Mike Cron would rather not coach against Scott Robertson’s All Blacks but his passion for a challenge thrusts him into that role as he joins Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies for the next two years.

Cron devoted 15 years (2004-2019) coaching the All Blacks under Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen in a period of unrivalled success that included successive World Cup crowns in 2011 and 2015.

During that time - in over 200 tests - Cron morphed from scrum doctor to forwards mentor, before emerging from international retirement to help Sir Wayne Smith transform the Black Ferns in their home World Cup triumph in 2022.

Such is his standing in the game, former New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew dubbed Cron a national treasure when he stepped away from the All Blacks after the 2019 World Cup.

Now, after spending the last two years travelling the globe as a World Rugby consultant, Cron is back on the test scene alongside fellow former All Blacks assistant Schmidt after committing to the Wallabies through to next year’s British and Irish Lions series in Australia.

While Schmidt’s Wallabies open their attempted transformation against Wales in July, all eyes - from a New Zealand perspective at least - will be on the two influential New Zealanders in the Australian coaching box for the two-test Bledisloe Cup showdown in September.

Cron, never a man to mince his words, concedes he held reservations about entering such a scene.

“Oh shit yeah,” Cron told the Herald from Melbourne Rebels training on Tuesday.

“We’ve got 13 tests this year, 11 of them are going to be easy to get into and the two against the All Blacks are going to be hard.

“In a perfect world you wouldn’t play them but the nature of professional sport, that’s the way it is. I’ve come over to see if I can help out, make a difference, so you accept the challenge and get on with it.”

Cron coached against the All Blacks once before while assisting Hansen with Wales at the 2003 World Cup. Pulling on the green and gold promises to elicit another degree of foreign emotions.

“It’s going to be a bit unusual the first couple of times but Graham Henry did it with Argentina. That’s the way it was. Brad Mooar was over helping Scotland; Andrew Strawbridge is helping England. It’s all part of the professional rugby world now.”

Luring Cron is the latest addition to the significantly upgraded Wallabies coaching team that now includes Schimdt and the vastly experienced Laurie Fisher, the latter assuming the defensive brief. Cron will work with Australia’s leading front-rowers, Taniela Tupou, Allan Alaalatoa and Angus Bell, while attempting to improve limited depth.

From a holistic perspective, Cron believes restoring Australian rugby’s foundations will ultimately benefit New Zealand.

“I know in recent years the All Blacks coaches, when they picked a team from Super Rugby, it takes a few games to get them up to test match level because the competition has been diluted since South Africa and the Jaguares’ exit.

“New Zealand needs Australian Super Rugby teams, and their international team, to be stronger to give the All Blacks competition. I can only see it as a win-win.”

Former All Blacks forwards coach Mike Cron. Photo / Photosport

Cron will draw on experience from similar rebuilds as he and Schimdt attempt to help the Wallabies restore respect after their first World Cup pool stage exit under Eddie Jones’ shambolic and short-lived tenure.

“She’s a pretty good challenge. I thought the Black Ferns was a challenge but this is another one. Dave Rennie did a good job when he was here. No matter how you cut the cake, they are ranked 10th in the world and we’ve got a fair bit of work to do to make them competitive. That’s our role.

“The Black Ferns was a rebuild when we took them over, Smithy and I. When we started in the All Blacks in 2004 after the ‘03 World Cup, it was a bit of a rebuild. And when I got involved with Steve Hansen in 2003 with Wales, he’d changed his team dramatically and done a rebuild and in the years that followed they were very successful. Along the way there’s been a few.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the best coaches in the world and now I’m going to work with two others with Joe and Laurie. I’m looking forward to working with both of them.”

Cron, like Schmidt, will remain based in New Zealand while coaching the Wallabies. He has no doubt Schmidt will spark a revival.

“I’ve known Joe for a long time on and off dating way back to the Bay of Plenty and Blues days. He’ll do a great job. It’s not his first rodeo.”

When he and Smith finished up with the Black Ferns two years ago, Cron never envisioned coaching another international team. Yet here he is, taking on one of the game’s biggest tests by linking with New Zealand’s closest rivals.

“It’s the challenge, and it’s short term, just until the British and Irish Lions tour next year. You can see what you’re aiming for by getting competitive for that. That’s a really good goal and cherry at the end.

“It will be the third time I’ve coached against the British and Irish Lions so that will be special. They’re great tours.”