Sam Griffin playing fullback for Te Awamutu Sports in 2004. Photo / NZME

Former Te Awamutu Sports rugby player Sam Griffin became Waikato No 993 in 2001.

Griffin came off the bench to play wing in Waikato's 53-14 demolition of Bay of Plenty at Seddon Park (as Waikato Stadium was being built) on September 22, 2001.

Although this was his only provincial cap, Griffin played plenty of rugby over his career.

Twenty-one years on, the now 43-year-old is acting regional manager for Livingstone Building in Auckland.

"My playing days are long behind me, although it feels like yesterday," he says.

"After a few years living abroad, I relocated back to Auckland and am back working for Livingstone, the company that supported me through my career with time away and injuries."

Griffin started playing rugby at the age of 3, but says that he didn't touch the ball all season "so I'll go with 4 years old".

"My older brother Mike was playing and I just wanted to do what he was doing. Dad was very involved which helped get me on the field in the frosty winter mornings in bare feet."

While attending Te Awamutu Primary and Te Awamutu Intermediate, Griffin played junior club rugby for Te Awamutu United and then Te Awamutu Sports when United amalgamated with Te Awamutu Old Boys in 1990.

That same year he was part of the Te Awamutu Gwynne Shield side that won the competition, a feat that hadn't been achieved since 1971.

Griffin then went on to Te Awamutu College where he represented the Under 15s side, the second XV and first XV.

He represented Waikato Under-13, Waikato Under-17, Waikato Secondary Schools, Waikato Under-19, Waikato Under-21 and Waikato B amongst Te Awamutu rep sides.

After college, Griffin slotted back into Te Awamutu Sports with the senior side.

Just like former All Black Jono Gibbes did, he made the move to Hamilton Marist for four seasons (where he was playing when called upon by the Waikato NPC side) before moving back to Te Awamutu to finish his rugby.

Griffin remembers the frosty mornings, not being able to feel his hands and feet at Te Awamutu as well as the camaraderie and loyal supporters.

He also has many other highlights including "the jubilation in the Sports club rooms after a big win".

"Also all the people I was lucky enough to be involved with from a junior to a senior."

In June 2014, Matangi Hillcrest Rugby Club celebrated their centenary weekend including a game played between a Waikato Classic XV and a New Zealand Harlequins XV.

Griffin was paired up in the inside backs with another former Te Awamutu Sports and Waikato representative, Selwyn Hohepa.

Overall, the game of rugby gave Griffin a lot, with memories on and off the pitch.

"I made lifelong friends, won a few games and trophies along the way, as well as the enjoyment on and off the field and giving it a decent crack."