Rugby: Former All Black Liam Messam reveals time he was told to join on-field fight against Wallabies

Former All Blacks and Chiefs hardman Liam Messam has revealed a time where he was sent onto the field in a Bledisloe Cup test in an attempt to cool down heads.

The game played out at Eden Park was the final one in New Zealand before the All Blacks jetted off for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England. It will be remembered mainly as the final run-out for former skipper Richie McCaw and other soon-to-be retirees as their last game on Kiwi soil.

Along with that, some with impressive memories may remember a scuffle that broke out in the first half.

Writing for The XV, Messam recounts the match where he was not part of the matchday squad and instead the water boy.

A fight erupted 30 minutes after kick-off, one the 43-capped former player was told to get involved in by coaches upstairs. "It was early, but still a really crucial moment of the game and this little scuffle was unfolding when I hear in my earpiece, 'Hunger, get in there, stop them!'" Messam writes.

"It started out kind of calm, but then they started shouting, 'Hunger! Get on the field!'

"So I jumped on, tried to get between a few guys and basically just keep any of our men from doing anything stupid. Thankfully, we won the game, but yeah, I did get thrown under the bus a little bit afterwards.

"Everyone thought I was just easily wound up or that I had a problem staying out of fights or something ridiculous, but not many people knew that I was actually given the word from upstairs to get myself involved.

"Funnily enough, I've never been asked to do that again! Even if I do get asked, I'll just take my earpiece out and say, 'Oh, sorry. It must have gone flat'."

Liam Messam, pictured in the centre wearing a beanie, involves himself in an on-field scuffle in the 2015 Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park. Photo / Getty

The match ultimately went in favour of the All Blacks as they trounced the Wallabies 41-13 to lock away the Bledisloe Cup, in one of their past 18 successful years in the trans-Tasman tie.

"I probably shouldn't say who delivered the message, but one of our players was getting a bit too hot-headed and you could see that he was being goaded by the Wallabies. I think the coaches were worried that our guy was going to throw a punch or something.

"I got a bit of a dressing down by the media after the match and the team was also fined – 'if you're not supposed to be on the field, don't get on the field' was the pretty clear message dished out from Sanzaar."

The victory paved the way for the All Blacks to head to England with a spring in their step, no doubt aiding in their successful pursuit of a third Webb Ellis Cup. They won the tournament decider over the Wallabies that year 34-17.

Messam's revelation comes at a time where niggle is a token of Bledisloe matchups. Just last weekend a player from each team was red carded and a Wallaby was sin-binned in the fourth test in Brisbane. In the second test in Auckland last month, tempers took over and minor brawls broke out.