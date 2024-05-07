Byron Kelleher played 57 tests for New Zealand from 1999 to 2007. Photo / Ross Setford

By RNZ

French media are reporting that former All Black Byron Kelleher has been found guilty in a Paris court of domestic violence.

Agence France presse, the Reuters of France, said he received a suspended six-month prison sentence for violence against his ex-girlfriend after he had returned to France to see their son.

AFP reported he must also pay a fine of 1000 euros (NZD$1791) and 800 euros (NZD$1434) compensation.

Kelleher denies the assault and said it was not true.

According to AFP’s report of the trial, the court found that Kelleher attacked the woman while under the influence of alcohol. She said he had dragged her down the corridor by her hair.

Several French media reported the case, focusing on Kelleher’s success as a double French champion and European champion as half-back with Stade Toulouse.

France Bleu said Kelleher was nicknamed “the buffalo” because of his power as a halfback. Actu Paris said Kelleher appeared nervous in court and stared into space.

Kelleher was born in Dunedin, playing for Otago and the Highlanders, before moving to Waikato and the Chiefs.

All Black No 983, he was a fixture at halfback in the early 2000s for the All Blacks, going on to play 58 games, before moving to France.

But more recently he has been the focus of stories of domestic violence against women.

In January, RNZ’s In-Depth unit published an investigation into the trauma suffered by a former partner of Kelleher and his court appearance in Auckland on charges of assault and wilful damage.







