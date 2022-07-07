Damian McKenzie will play for Woodlands on July 8. Photo / Photosport

On his return to New Zealand, 40-test All Black Damian McKenzie has been named at fullback for Woodlands to take on Star tonight in Go Bus Southland Wide Senior Club Rugby.

McKenzie missed the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season while playing for Japan League One's side Suntory Sungoliath, where he finished as the league's top point-scorer and was selected at fullback in the official Best XV.

He helped lead Suntory Sungoliath to the inaugural final where they succumbed 18-12 to the Panasonic Wild Knights at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Their last match of the round robin sees McKenzie's brother Marty captain the SBS Bank Southland Stags-dominated Woodlands XV from 10 for the 7pm clash at Invercargill's Les George Oval.

This is the first time the brothers will line up together in their home club colours.

The line-up sees the likes of 143-game Stags hooker Jason Rutledge as well as 2021 NPC players Joe Walsh, Paula Latu, Matt James, Caleb Aperahama, Charles Alaimalo, Liam Howley, Rory van Vugt, Matt Whaanga and Kieran Lee.

Damian McKenzie named at 15 for Woodlands. Photo / Woodlands Rugby Club Instagram

Woodlands need a bonus point to ensure their place in the Galbraith Shield Final next weekend against Pirates-Old Boys.

Star's squad has been bolstered by Stags forwards Josh Bekhuis and Morgan Mitchell in the past few weeks.

McKenzie grew up in Invercargill but since playing for Waikato has settled in Hamilton, with no future sign of a return south.

"That's where I grew up and played a lot of my rugby down in Southland. Whether it happens at some stage down the track in my career it could be a possibility but for the meantime I'm happy in Hamilton with the Chiefs," McKenzie told the Herald last month.

"We're developing well and got a lot of great young players coming through. The boys finished in the semis this year so hopefully we'll build well for the World Cup year."

McKenzie will re-join Waikato for the 2022 NPC season which kicks off on August 5.

He has signed with Waikato, the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby through until the end of 2023.

McKenzie's usual club side University of Waikato Rugby Club take on reigning Waikato Club Rugby champions Fraser Tech in a semi-final match at Steel Fab Park (Mill Street) in Hamilton on Saturday, July 9. Kick-off is 2.45pm.