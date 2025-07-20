Advertisement
Scott Robertson’s vision: All Blacks blend speed with skill for success – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Scott Robertson wants his men to play a fast, accurate style of rugby. Photo / SmartFrame

THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson’s All Blacks aim to balance speed with accuracy for effective gameplay.
  • The team have improved forward depth, enabling stronger performances against power teams like South Africa.
  • Concerns remain about the backs’ depth, with key players’ fitness critical to success.

One season and one series into the Scott Robertson era, and the All Blacks continue to be more blurred shapes and fuzzy outlines than they do sharp lines and clear pictures.

The big hope is that Robertson knows what he’s drawing, and that if he’d really wanted to,

