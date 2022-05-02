Back in black: Black Ferns star Portia Woodman reached 200 career tries, but the team just missed out on a final win against Australia.

Black Ferns Sevens powerhouse Portia Woodman talks 200 tries and an almost perfect return to the World Series.

The Black Ferns Sevens looked to be in a position to win at the World Series, only to be denied after the final whistle by rivals Australia in the Langford Sevens final on Monday.

Australian substitute Lily Dick scored a minute and 44 seconds after the fulltime siren to pinch a 21-17 victory for the World Series champions over the Olympic champions.

It's a disappointing loss for key player Portia Woodman, but she's just ecstatic to be back on the field after missing the majority of the World Series due to Covid restrictions and injuries.

"It was a tough game, we knew it was gonna be a tough game, Aussie has been on top of their game and on top of the series for a while now.

"We can go back and train hard."

Despite the result, Woodman still had plenty to smile about as she became the first woman to score 200 tries on the World Sevens circuit as the Black Ferns topped Canada 38-0 in the quarterfinals.

"It's pretty cool, it's an achievement from not just myself, but also the team because, without them, I wouldn't be able to achieve that goal."

Woodman's top try-scoring secret? Her teammates.

"You've got to have playmakers, you've got to have girls who manipulate the defence, having them in two minds.

"Literally my job is to finish all the good work that they do, change direction, long ball whatever else they've got, but my job is just to finish it.

"Pretty ecstatic, pretty proud and I definitely know that it's me and the girls who did it."

Before this year's series, Woodman hadn't played since October 2018 and the team hadn't played together since 2020 in Sydney.

"I think for the team it was about 800 days since they were last in a World Series.

"It's surreal, but a long time coming back to the World Series [because of] a few injuries and with Covid thrown in there as well."

Woodman keeps her glass half full even in the eyes of defeat and said that a loss always drives her to be better.

"We're really gutted that we lost, but it's also exciting because I personally like losing in the sense that you get to learn a lot more.

"You don't go in thinking you're the best in the world, you're unbeatable, because when you lose it opens up your vulnerabilities and then we can work on it... and I love that, it's exciting."

It's understandable why Woodman doesn't stop looking forward as there's no time to head home for a break for the Black Ferns, whose next stop is France.

"We're going straight to Paris and we're going to be based at the French rugby facilities for about 10 days and then we'll head onto Toulouse for the tournament week."

She hopes to be back on New Zealand soil before the Commonwealth Games which kick off in Birmingham in July.

Woodman was born in Kawakawa in 1991 and spent her early years in Kaikohe before the family moved to Auckland in 1997.

Woodman said there are a few players in the team from small towns, and it gives her a sense of pride.

"I think the coolest thing is no matter where we come from, it doesn't define us and we'll never stop us."

Her father, Kawhena, and uncle, Fred, both played for the All Blacks in the 1980s.

Besides playing provincial rugby for her home region Te Tai Tokerau, Woodman made her international rugby debut for New Zealand in 2013.

"There's some talent up there, I know there is, we breed them different up there," she said.

"I just hope that any girl who aspires to play in the black jerseys just kind of runs with it a tries every chance.

"I think if you want to play rugby, try every chance, get amongst school, club, find the team that's going to give you the opportunities."

The field is a second home for Woodman, and now that the Black Ferns are back on the world stage, she wants more girls to know they can join them.

"There's a pathway through to 15s and through to the Sevens and we're waiting for these young girls to come along.

"It's always good to come back to Sevens events and the World Series and it feels like home."

The travelling and hotels still excite Woodman, who spent her time after the series final match eating takeout with her teammates.

"Being at the hotel, seeing the girls around the hotel and talking to them, seeing them in the field and you don't really know whether to say hi or congrats or good game or hard luck... I absolutely love it."

The Black Ferns celebratory series end meal of choice? McDonald's, of course.