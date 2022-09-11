Co-captain Toby Bell finds the going tough against a physically superior Auckland Divisional U18 in Wellsford. Photo / Tania Whyte

Conceding a try in the opening minute is any team's nightmare and three more inside the opening quarter makes for one heck of a mess.

It very much looked like men versus boys in the way the Auckland Divisional Under 18 rugby side unleashed genuine power athletes to subdue Northland Vikings U18 in the first quarter at Wellsford Rugby Club yesterday.

During that period, the shellshocked Vikings scrambled in defence to try to thwart Auckland's set piece work, aggression and effectiveness in the collisions.

But the visitors' ability to use their muscularity to pile on the tries ultimately resulted in their 32-17 win.

Auckland had physically bigger players with greater ball-carrying power and more presence across the field, who focused primarily on the set piece as a springboard to exert pressure from the opening whistle. They opted to play with width and their pace and variation troubled the Vikings all day.

Northland Vikings flanker Rudolph Louw is well taken care of by the Auckland Divisional defence. Photo / Tania Whyte Photo / Tania Whyte

The slabs up front kept pounding and their work bashed the Vikings' resolve and resistance, the hosts unable to find any volume about their play.

By the time the Vikings settled down, they were 20-7 behind but managed to plug the leaks by defending smarter and improving the collision and cleanout. That forced Auckland to lose shape - and discipline - for a while, heading into the break.

Auckland lock Jay Punimata was sent to the bin on the stroke of halftime for repeated offsides and the indiscretion helped the hosts as tighthead prop Sua Hotere-Sosopo crashed over to open the scores in the second half on a beautiful day.

The Vikings forwards worked well in tandem with the backs to get their team across the advantage line despite the claustrophobic Auckland defence and the game looked more like a rousing contest from there on.

Northland Vikings U18 halfback Tamati Phillips kicks a conversion at Wellsford Rugby Club. Photo / Tania Whyte

The hosts restricted Auckland to just a solitary try in the second half through Leka Halasema who weaved past multiple defenders, sprinting to the try line with searing pace.

But the Vikings weren't done just yet. Centre Nathan Salmon scored off a grubber kick in the corner.

"Auckland really brought it to us, our boys took a while to get into the game and were initially a little bit shellshocked. There's still room for improvement," Vikings co-coach Mike Peeni said.

The message at halftime, he said, was to get into shape and be patient. North Harbour this weekend would be tough and defence and being patient with the ball would be the big work-ons, he said.

Peeni said despite the score, he was pretty proud of his side and the way they played against a tough team.

Auckland captain Dylan Reuben-Menzies said the plan was to get the pressure and points early on and then settle from there.

In the second half, he said ill-discipline crept in and his side began giving away penalties.