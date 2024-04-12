Moana Pasifika host the Reds at Whangarei’s Semenoff Stadium in Super Rugby Pacific action.
Moana Pasifika team to face Reds
Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Reds at Semenoff Stadium on Friday night, most notably in the tight five where four players have been replaced.
William Havili retains the No 10 jersey for the week with Christian Leali’ifano named on the bench.
Fine Inisi moves to the left wing with Henry Taefu starting at centre, while Danny Toala returns to start at fullback.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Irie Papuni
7. Jacob Norris
8. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
9. Ereatara Enari
10. William Havili
11. Fine Inisi
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Viliami Fine
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Sama Malolo
17. Sateki Latu
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Miracle Fai’ilagi
21. Melani Matavao
22. Christian Leali’ifano
23. Nigel Ah Wong