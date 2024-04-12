Moana Pasifika host the Reds at Whangarei’s Semenoff Stadium in Super Rugby Pacific action.

Moana Pasifika team to face Reds

Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Reds at Semenoff Stadium on Friday night, most notably in the tight five where four players have been replaced.

William Havili retains the No 10 jersey for the week with Christian Leali’ifano named on the bench.

Fine Inisi moves to the left wing with Henry Taefu starting at centre, while Danny Toala returns to start at fullback.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Irie Papuni

7. Jacob Norris

8. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

9. Ereatara Enari

10. William Havili

11. Fine Inisi

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Viliami Fine

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Sama Malolo

17. Sateki Latu

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Miracle Fai’ilagi

21. Melani Matavao

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Nigel Ah Wong