Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between Moana Pasifika and the Brumbies in Canberra.
Moana Pasifika team to face Brumbies
Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has named a new-look midfield combination of D’Angelo Leuila and Pepesana Patafilo for their clash with the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night, among several changes to the team who beat the Force last time out.
Hooker Samiuela Moli and prop Sione Mafileo also join the starting line-up in the front row, while Ola Tauelangi starts at lock.
Kyren Taumoefolau retains his place on the left wing after getting his first career start last week, while Lealiifano continues as the first-choice No 10.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Ola Tauelangi
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Ereatara Enari
10. Christian Lealiifano
11. Kyren Taumoefolau
12. D’Angelo Leuila
13. Pepesana Patafilo
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Tomasi Maka
17. Sateki Latu
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Michael Curry
20. Semisi Paea (debut)
21. Melani Matavao
22. William Havili
23. Fine Inisi