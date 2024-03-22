Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between Moana Pasifika and the Brumbies in Canberra.

Moana Pasifika team to face Brumbies

Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has named a new-look midfield combination of D’Angelo Leuila and Pepesana Patafilo for their clash with the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night, among several changes to the team who beat the Force last time out.

Hooker Samiuela Moli and prop Sione Mafileo also join the starting line-up in the front row, while Ola Tauelangi starts at lock.

Kyren Taumoefolau retains his place on the left wing after getting his first career start last week, while Lealiifano continues as the first-choice No 10.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Ola Tauelangi

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Christian Lealiifano

11. Kyren Taumoefolau

12. D’Angelo Leuila

13. Pepesana Patafilo

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Tomasi Maka

17. Sateki Latu

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Michael Curry

20. Semisi Paea (debut)

21. Melani Matavao

22. William Havili

23. Fine Inisi