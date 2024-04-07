Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Moana Pasifika need help to thrive: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Tom Savage of Moana Pasifika and team mates dejected during the big defeat to the Blues last week. Photosport

Tom Savage of Moana Pasifika and team mates dejected during the big defeat to the Blues last week. Photosport

OPINION

There are reports from Australia that the Rebels may be saved from extinction but the salvation plan will make it yet harder for Moana Pasifika to survive in Super Rugby Pacific.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby