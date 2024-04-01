The Government lays out its next checklist for the country, how a bank manager helped victims send money to scammers, and school stand-downs and suspensions on the rise in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

The Wallabies have added another Kiwi to their coaching set-up with 200-test All Blacks assistant Mike Cron set to link up with fellow New Zealander Joe Schmidt’s side.

Cron has more than 30 years of coaching experience to add to the Australian ranks after working across six continents and most recently a consulting role with World Rugby.

It presents a significant appointment in the Wallabies’ World Cup cycle — the scrum guru played a major role in the Black Ferns’ 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph, and helped to break the All Blacks’ Cup hoodoo in 2011.

Cron joining the Wallabies adds yet another layer to the intriguing storylines emerging from the All Blacks’ first season under Scott Robertson. The Wallabies and All Blacks are set to meet for the first time in 2024, on September 21 in Sydney, and all eyes will be watching to see how the new-look Australians fare.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said Cron’s track record of success and experience added value to his team.

“Mike has added tremendous value in every programme he has been involved with and brings a wealth of knowledge to our coaching group.”

Meanwhile, the Wallabies also announced the appointment of former Waratahs and Wallabies lock Chris Thomson as team manager.

Thomson joins the Wallabies from the Brumbies, where he has been general manager of professional rugby and pathways since 2022.

He was previously employed at World Rugby as the high-performance project manager for pathways and player development.

“Knowing Chris from his time at World Rugby, he will work extremely hard behind the scenes to make sure we are well organised from an off-field perspective,” said Schmidt.

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

Saturday, August 10, 7.05pm — v Argentina, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, August 17, 7.05pm — v Argentina, Eden Park

August 31, TBC — v South Africa, Johannesburg

September 7, TBC — v South Africa, Cape Town

September 21, TBC — v Australia, Sydney

September 28, 7.05pm — v Australia, Sky Stadium



