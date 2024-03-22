Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and the Rebels in Palmerston North.

Captain Brad Shields will make his first appearance of the season when the Hurricanes host the Rebels in Wellington on Friday night, running out at blindside flanker. That sees Devan Flanders move to No 8, with Brayden Iose back to the bench. Du’Plessis Kirifi replaces Peter Lakai at openside.

Justin Sangster, who scored the match-winner against the Crusaders last weekend, and Caleb Delany start at lock in place of Isaia Walker-Leawere and James Tucker, while Pouri Rakete-Stones and James O’Reilly join Tyrel Lomax in the front row.

There’s plenty of change in the backline, with T.J. Perenara drawing the start at halfback and Jordie Barrett returning from suspension to resume his role in the midfield alongside Ngane Punivai. Aidan Morgan gets his first start of the season at first five-eighths. Salesi Rayasi and Daniel Sinkinson replace Kini Naholo and Josh Moorby on the wings, while Harry Godfrey starts in place of Ruben Love at fullback.

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. James O’Reilly

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Justin Sangster

5. Caleb Delany

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Devan Flanders

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Aidan Morgan

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Ngane Punivai (debut)

14. Daniel Sinkinson

15. Harry Godfrey

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. James Tucker

20. Brayden Iose

21. Richard Judd

22. Riley Higgins

23. Josh Moorby