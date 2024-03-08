Follow the action as the Highlanders meet the Waratahs in Sydney

- Ethan de Groot will captain the Highlanders with Billy Harmon moving to the bench

- The Waratahs have made three changes to the side that beat the Crusaders last weekend

- Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens comes in having scored three tries in two games and leads the competition in defenders beaten

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tela’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Nikora Broughton, Tom Sanders, Max Hicks, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot (c).

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Jonah Lowe.

Waratahs: Max Jorgenson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (c), Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Mahe Vailanu, Angus Bell.

Reserves: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Tom Ross, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Mosese Tuipulotu.