Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Hastings born and raised, was instrumental at number eight in the Blues' first game. Photo / Getty Images

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u is "living the dream" as one of the first rugby players to be given a full-time Black Ferns contract, and the results are already showing on the field.

The Hastings born and raised 20-year-old was instrumental at number eight in the Blues' first game of Super Rugby Aupiki on Tuesday night; a 21-10 win over Matatū at FMG Stadium Waikato.

She won a penalty for holding on at the breakdown just 30 seconds into the match to set the tone for a team desperate to make an impact in their Covid-postponed debut.

"Obviously the girls were pumped and the forwards were hissing, so it was a really fun game for us," Mikaele-Tu'u said.

About half of the Blues squad had been in isolation over the preceding weeks, which the former Hawke's Bay Tui said created a real bond in the group and a massive desire to play for each other.

The positive energy they brought to the game was obvious and each of the Blues' three tries sparked team-wide celebrations.

"All of us started playing the game with our friends, and that was definitely the feeling out there on the field," Mikaele-Tu'u said.

"Just enjoying the game, getting to put some good hits on."

It was a strong display from the Blues pack, with Mikaele-Tu'u and her close friend lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos (also aged 20) the standouts.

The pair both made their international debut on last November's tour of Europe and came into the Black Ferns environment looking to challenge the more experienced players.

"We play the best when we're happy and having fun, that's kinda what it's always like playing for clubs and school rugby," Mikaele-Tu'u said.

"That's the kinda mindset that we take into our games."

After Super Rugby Aupiki, Mikaele-Tu'u will return to the Black Ferns training hub for Auckland-based players where she works with 2017 Rugby World Cup winners Eloise Blackwell, Charmaine McMenamin, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson among others.

"We get to train with very experienced players, players who have been waiting a long time for this to happen," she said.

"We just make sure that we're not taking anything for granted or taking these opportunities lightly."

Mikaele-Tu'u took a leave of absence from her physiotherapy studies and said she is "living the dream" being paid to be a rugby player full-time.

The dream continues on Sunday night when the Blues play Chiefs Manawa in what is effectively the final of the truncated Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

"It was very much a forwards' game [on Tuesday] and I think with such a powerful forward pack we wanna dominate in the next game as well," Mikaele-Tu'u said.

Having coached the gun loose forward before playing alongside her for the Tui, it was fitting that first five Krysten Cottrell also played her first Super Rugby game for the Blues on Tuesday.

Tui prop Moomooga (Ashley) Palu got her first Aupiki minutes off the bench for Matatū, while former Tui Teilah Ferguson had her debut off the bench at centre for the Hurricanes Poua against Chiefs Manawa in the earlier game on Tuesday.