Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Why New Zealand needs to save Australian rugby

Gregor Paul
By
6 mins to read
The Wallabies would surely love more chances to break their Eden Park hoodoo. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Back in 1995, when rugby turned professional and was split into distinct blocs, New Zealand felt fortunate to be located so close to Australia.

It was obvious even then that geography was going to

