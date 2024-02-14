Voyager 2023 media awards
All Blacks combination that sees future become present - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie showed at the World Cup they could be the future halfback and first five combination for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

There were moments last year, some of them prolonged, when it was possible to get a good look at the future.

One of those opportunities came in Toulouse, where the All Blacks and started the test with Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie as their chief playmakers at halfback and first five-eighths.

