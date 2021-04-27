Four Northland women's reps selected in Blues' women's team

Tyler Nankivell is among four Northland women's rugby reps selected in the nib Blues squad to face Waitomo Chiefs this weekend. Photo / Tania Whyte

Four Northland Farah Palmer Cup reps have been named in a talent-laden Auckland Storm women's squad for the historic encounter against Waitomo Chiefs this weekend.

Also selected is Northland women's assistant coach Cheryl Smith who will help head coach Willie Walker and legendary Anna Richards, a four-time Rugby World Cup winner and member of the IRB Hall of Fame.

Krystal Murray, TK Ngata Aerengamate, Tyler Nankivell, and Stacey Tupe are the Northland players in the Blues' squad that will have several training runs this week ahead of the clash at Eden Park on Saturday.

The women's game will be the curtain raiser to the Blues v Chiefs Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa match.

The nib Blues women will be led by Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell and supported by the international experience of Auckland players Ruahei Demant, Charmaine McMenamin, Aldora Itunu, Natahlia Moors, Aleisha Nelson, Saphire Abraham and Cristo Tofa and Northland's TK Ngata Aerengamate.

The squad includes former Black Ferns 7s player Hayley Hutana (North Harbour), and Black Fern squad members Patricia Maleipo, Lisa Molia and Krystal Murray.

The side has a number of emerging stars including Sylvia Brunt, Luisa Togotogorua, Maia Roos, Princess Elliot and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u.

Walker said there were a number of other rising talents that they could not fit into the squad for this match.

"It's great to be able to participate in this first women's game between Super Rugby teams," Walker said.

"The growth of women's rugby around the world has been remarkable and while New Zealand has led the way in terms of development of players, we are now playing a bit of catch-up with the professional game.

"This is a great opportunity to further push the profile of the women's game with New Zealand to host the Rugby World Cup in this country next year. Hopefully this match will help push national selections for some players and further raise the profile of women's rugby in New Zealand.

"Hopefully this can lead to a fulltime professional competition next year and develop a pathway for our young players. It's massively exciting and a privilege to be part of.