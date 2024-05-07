Major changes are expected at New Zealand Rugby headquarters. Photo / supplied

Regardless of the outcome of this month’s special general meeting to determine its governance future, New Zealand Rugby’s entire board could be forced to reapply for their positions.

On May 30, NZR will hold the meeting with its voting members, in order to finalise its governance structure, after the current model was found to be not fit for purpose last August.

Two opposing proposals will be put forward at the meeting. The first is to implement the recommendations put forward by last year’s Pilkington Review, while the second is an alternative devised by the chairs of New Zealand’s provincial unions.

Today, NZR’s board released the details of the first proposal, which would notably involve board members having to apply to an appointments panel in order to retain their roles.

At present, the board is made up of nine members, three of whom are elected, three appointed, and three nominated.

One of the nominated members must be filled by a Māori representative and that person is automatically appointed as the NZR representative on the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board.

The new proposal would mean any applicants would be ratified by an appointments panel, in order to ensure an independent board charged with acting in the best interests of the game.

A NZR release confirms that appointment panel would consist of Julia Raue as chair, Whaimutu Dewes, Rob Fisher, Peter Kean, Dame Farah Palmer, and Caren Rangi.

A “skills and competencies” framework would also be implemented.

The provincial unions’ alternative proposal will be put forward later today.

That plan is also expected to state that the entire NZR board would reapply for their positions.

Current NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy has threatened to resign, should the alternative proposal be accepted.