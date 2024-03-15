Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Editorial: Tragedy of brain injury is a reminder of rugby’s brutal reality

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Former Blues halfback Billy Guyton (right). Photo / Photosport

Former Blues halfback Billy Guyton (right). Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The tragic death of former Blues halfback Billy Guyton has brought the brutal reality of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) to the doorstep of our national game.

After he died last year in what

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby