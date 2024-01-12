Former All Blacks physio Malcolm Hood says the fact first aid care is not available at all grounds hosting rugby games is putting some parents and players off the game. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks physio Malcolm Hood says the fact first aid care is not available at all grounds hosting rugby games is putting some parents and players off the game. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

In the resounding cheers of New Zealand’s rugby sidelines, a silent crisis unfolds – the dwindling ranks of volunteer medical staff, leaving the nation’s national sport increasingly vulnerable.

The heart of the issue lies in a broader health workforce shortage, leading to burnout among medics and physiotherapists across all levels of the game. Former All Blacks physio Malcolm Hood this week articulated the growing apprehension among colleagues who fear disciplinary actions for practising outside their defined scope. The consequences of the decline are far-reaching, not only threatening the wellbeing of players but also contributing to a substantial drop in registered participants.

Rugby, deeply ingrained in the Kiwi culture, faces multi-faceted challenges. The drop in player numbers, particularly at the grassroots level, is both a symptom and a cause. As safety concerns escalate, parents are becoming increasingly wary of letting their children partake in sports where injuries are not only inevitable but also potentially exacerbated by the absence of immediate medical support.

A recent Scottish study delivers a sobering reality check. The research, which tracked the health and survival of 412 international rugby players over an average of 32 years, reveals a risk of neurodegenerative diseases more than 2.5 times higher than that of the general population. The connection between repetitive head injuries and heightened risks of dementia, Parkinson’s disease and motor neurone disease raised red flags, urging a closer examination of player safety in the sport. More than 100 former rugby players last year took legal action, including former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman, against World Rugby and the national governing bodies of England and Wales over what they say was a failure to protect them from permanent injury caused by repeated concussions during their careers.

The concern is not merely about the decline in numbers, but the potential repercussions on player safety. Hood rightly points out that the sight of a physio or first aid person at a ground could assuage parental fears, acting as a vital reassurance amid growing concerns about the impact of the sport on the health of young athletes.

The drop in volunteer medical staff exacerbates an already alarming situation, as players face not only the physical risks inherent in rugby but also the potential long-term consequences highlighted by recent studies.

Rugby officials, cognisant of the issue, are taking steps to address the shortage. New Zealand Rugby’s initiative to offer a First Aid in Rugby (Fair) course is a commendable step towards upskilling volunteers within the rugby community. However, the voluntary nature of these courses and the ongoing decline in registered players necessitated a more comprehensive approach.

The solution lies not only in training new volunteers, but also in addressing the root causes of burnout and the reluctance of medical professionals to engage in sideline duties. As the scope of practice becomes a point of contention, collaboration between rugby officials and medical boards is imperative to provide a framework that encourages rather than hinders volunteerism.

The declining number of medical staff on the sidelines is not just a concern for the immediate health of players; it’s a threat to New Zealand rugby. The sport’s governing bodies must recognise the urgency of the situation, working in tandem with healthcare organisations to ensure a robust medical support system is in place.