The Black Ferns Sevens have been pipped in the final of the Dubai Sevens, the opening event of the rugby sevens series, after going down to Australia in a thriller.
Jorja Miller scored a hat-trick for New Zealand in the final but a Maddison Levi try in the final minute saw Australia secure a 26-19 victory over their great rivals.
Earlier, New Zealand booked a place in the women’s final after a 21-19 semifinal victory over Canada with Miller saving the Black Ferns Sevens with a try in the 13th minute.
The All Blacks Sevens finished third after their title hopes ended with a 21-19 semifinal defeat to Argentina. New Zealand were leading 19-7 before Argentina stormed home with two late tries. South Africa defeated Argentina in the final while the All Blacks Sevens finished with a win over Fiji in the third place playoff.
The next event is in Cape Town next weekend.
More to come...