All Blacks Sevens players are dejected after losing to Argentina in the Dubai Sevens semifinals. Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens have been pipped in the final of the Dubai Sevens, the opening event of the rugby sevens series, after going down to Australia in a thriller.

Jorja Miller scored a hat-trick for New Zealand in the final but a Maddison Levi try in the final minute saw Australia secure a 26-19 victory over their great rivals.

Earlier, New Zealand booked a place in the women’s final after a 21-19 semifinal victory over Canada with Miller saving the Black Ferns Sevens with a try in the 13th minute.

The All Blacks Sevens finished third after their title hopes ended with a 21-19 semifinal defeat to Argentina. New Zealand were leading 19-7 before Argentina stormed home with two late tries. South Africa defeated Argentina in the final while the All Blacks Sevens finished with a win over Fiji in the third place playoff.

The next event is in Cape Town next weekend.

